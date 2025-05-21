Santa Barbara Medical & Day Spa Celebrates 19 Years with Grand Return of In-Person Anniversary Event

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa Celebrates 19 Years with Grand Return of In-Person Anniversary Event

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolutions Medical & Day Spa, Santa Barbara's premier destination for advanced aesthetic treatments and luxurious spa services, announces its 19th Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, May 21st from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with exclusive early access for members beginning at 2:00 pm.The highly anticipated event marks the first in-person anniversary celebration in five years and promises to be the most extravagant in the spa's history. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy substantial discounts on all services and products, with savings of up to 20% available exclusively during the event."We're thrilled to welcome our community back for this milestone celebration," said Dr. Terry Perkins, founder of Evolutions Medical & Day Spa. "After five years without an in-person anniversary event, we wanted to create something truly special that honors both our 19-year journey and the loyal clients who have supported us along the way."The celebration will feature over $25,000 worth of prizes to be raffled off or won via the spa's popular prize wheel. Guests can participate in complimentary mini-treatments and mini-massages while enjoying refreshments in a festive atmosphere.A highlight of the event will be the official launch of Ultherapy Prime, the newest non-invasive skin tightening device on the market. Evolutions is proud to be the first facility between San Luis Obispo and Thousand Oaks to offer this advanced technology. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to have their skin imaged and experience what a treatment pulse feels like during the event.Additionally, the celebration will feature interactive educational stations where guests can learn more about their skin and the cutting-edge treatments available at Evolutions. Experts will be on hand to answer questions and provide personalized recommendations."Our anniversary event has always been about education as much as celebration," explained Dr. Perkins, Medical Director at Evolutions. "We believe informed clients make the best decisions about their aesthetic journeys, and this event provides a perfect opportunity to learn about the latest advances in a relaxed, festive setting."Evolutions Medical & Day Spa has been a pioneer in medical aesthetics in the Santa Barbara area since 2006, consistently introducing innovative technologies and treatments while maintaining the highest standards of care and service.The anniversary event is open to the public with no RSVP required. VIP members of Evolutions will enjoy exclusive early access from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, while general admission begins at 3:00 pm.For more information about Evolutions Medical & Day Spa and the 19th Anniversary Celebration, visit www.evolutionsmedicalspa.com or call (805) 849-4050About Evolutions Medical & Day Spa: Founded in 2006, Evolutions Medical & Day Spa combines advanced medical aesthetics with luxurious day spa treatments to provide comprehensive beauty and wellness solutions. The spa offers a wide range of services including medical-grade facials, injectables, body contouring, laser treatments, and traditional spa services, all delivered by highly trained professionals in a serene environment.

