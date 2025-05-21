A Thrilling Sci-Fi Epic: Warrior Son – The Awakening by RC Hood Jr. Now Available on Amazon Kindle

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated sci-fi novel, Warrior Son Book I: The Awakening, by RC Hood Jr., is now available on Amazon Kindle. This action-packed first book in The Warrior Son Trilogy takes readers on a mind-bending journey beyond our universe, exploring ancient mysteries, epic battles, and a deeper truth hidden in the fabric of reality.

About the book:

Throughout history, humanity has asked, "What if?" This question forms the foundation of Warrior Son Book I: The Awakening. In this thrilling tale, Ya- Weh, the High Father of thirteen planets, sends his son, Ja-Dai, to Earth alongside the children of twelve kings and his mighty golden falcon, Phoenix. Their mission? To stop a race war that threatens the future of mankind. But Ja-Dai is forbidden from using his divine powers—two men, one human and one who only appears to be human, will ignite the war. Armed with ancient weapons, Ja-Dai watches as Earth’s people face their greatest challenge. The story weaves action, philosophy, and cosmic intrigue into an unforgettable adventure.

About the Author:

RC Hood Jr. masterfully crafts a sci-fi saga that spans across universes, challenging our perceptions of destiny and faith. The Warrior Son Trilogy continues with The Prophecy of the Twins and The Final Battle, uncovering the secrets of the Stellians, the origins of the universe, and the ultimate war against the terrifying Egavas. This series is a must-read for fans of epic adventures and deep storytelling.

Availability:

Warrior Son Book I: The Awakening is now available on Amazon Kindle. Don’t miss your chance to embark on this extraordinary journey - get your copy now!

Legal Disclaimer:

