Action Taken on Legislation by Governor Phil Scott - May 21, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On May 21, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.398 , An act relating to the Vermont Economic Development Authority

H.493 , An act relating to making appropriations for the support of the government

S.44, An act relating to authorization to enter into certain immigration agreements

S.56, An act relating to creating an Office of New Americans

When signing H.493, Governor Scott sent the following letter to the General Assembly:

Dear Ms. Wrask:

Today, I’m signing H.493, An act relating to making appropriations for the support of government.

I appreciate that this budget makes important affordability investments – most notably the $77 million general fund transfer to the education fund to help stabilize property taxes this year, and $13.5 million in much needed, targeted tax relief for young families, lower income, working Vermonters and seniors on fixed incomes.

However, affordability must also be about getting state government and public education on a sustainable fiscal path; fixing systemic policy issues that make homebuilding, homeownership and rent far too expensive; and keeping and attracting the workers and employers we need for a strong economy. While I can support this budget, we have not yet done nearly enough to address these other areas.

Specifically, although this budget spends $30 million less in general fund base compared to the Senate version, it still spends $20 million more than my proposal. It also creates roughly 70 unique one-time appropriations. Neither would be sustainable under a more modest – and typical – revenue environment.

Outside of the budget, we must complete the work to transform our education system, starting with H.454, An act relating to transforming Vermont’s education governance, quality and finance systems. I proposed the $77 million transfer in the budget as a bridge to a structurally transformed and fiscally efficient public education system in the near term.

We need to follow through on reform.

And I urge the Legislature to pass the housing legislation I proposed at the start of the session so the housing Vermonters so desperately need can be built.

While not perfect, H.493 makes critical investments in affordability, housing, education and public safety. But we must focus on the policy bills that fix what’s broken so the funding can have its intended impact.

Sincerely,

/s/

Philip B. Scott

Governor

