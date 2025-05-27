The Blair Grand Opening Signals Fresh Start for Memory Care in Cary

Our mission is to provide exceptional care in a beautiful, supportive environment where residents and their families feel at home and can live their best lives.” — James Franks

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blair Memory Care Center of Cary is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art memory care community, serving seniors and families throughout Wake County. In partnership with the Cary Chamber of Commerce, a special ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 5th at 4:00 PM at 809 W Chatham Street, Cary, NC 27511.Guests will enjoy light refreshments, guided tours of the newly renovated facility, and the opportunity to meet the dedicated team behind The Blair’s personalized memory care services.“We are honored to open our doors and share this exciting milestone with the Cary community,” said James Franks, Regional Vice President of Operations. “Our mission is to provide exceptional care in a beautiful, supportive environment where residents and their families feel at home and can live their best lives.”This event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.To learn more about the grand opening or the services offered at The Blair, please visit https://wakecountyseniors.com About The Blair Memory Care Center of CaryThe Blair specializes in care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, offering a secure and thoughtfully designed environment focused on dignity, wellness, and quality of life.

