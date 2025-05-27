Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,447 in the last 365 days.

The Blair Grand Opening Signals Fresh Start for Memory Care in Cary

The Blair Grand Opening Signals Fresh Start for Memory Care in Cary

Our mission is to provide exceptional care in a beautiful, supportive environment where residents and their families feel at home and can live their best lives.”
— James Franks
CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blair Memory Care Center of Cary is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art memory care community, serving seniors and families throughout Wake County. In partnership with the Cary Chamber of Commerce, a special ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 5th at 4:00 PM at 809 W Chatham Street, Cary, NC 27511.

Guests will enjoy light refreshments, guided tours of the newly renovated facility, and the opportunity to meet the dedicated team behind The Blair’s personalized memory care services.

“We are honored to open our doors and share this exciting milestone with the Cary community,” said James Franks, Regional Vice President of Operations. “Our mission is to provide exceptional care in a beautiful, supportive environment where residents and their families feel at home and can live their best lives.”

This event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

To learn more about the grand opening or the services offered at The Blair, please visit https://wakecountyseniors.com.

About The Blair Memory Care Center of Cary

The Blair specializes in care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, offering a secure and thoughtfully designed environment focused on dignity, wellness, and quality of life.

Kellie Yoonfield
ALG Senior
+1 980-580-7732
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Blair Grand Opening Signals Fresh Start for Memory Care in Cary

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more