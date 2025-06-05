KSRC MEDIA PLUS Wins Four Telly Awards for the 'HCTRA Keep It Moving' Campaign

“Houston powerhouse KSRC MEDIA PLUS storms the Telly Awards, winning 4 for its bold, high-impact storytelling in HCTRA’s ‘Keep It Moving’ campaign!”

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KSRC Media Plus announced today that the “HCTRA Keep It Moving” campaign has been named a Bronze Winner in four categories at the 46th Annual Telly Awards:- Branding- Business-to-Consumer- Promotional- Products & ServicesThe Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television across all screens, received over 13,000 global entries this year. Winners include top-tier brands such as Pixar Animation Studios, ESPN, NASA, and MTV Entertainment Studios. “We’re honored to be recognized among the best in the industry,” said Kim Gagné, Co-Owner at KSRC Media Plus. “These wins reflect the power of creative storytelling in public service—exactly what Kreative Solutions, Real Content is all about.” “And we have to give credit to the HCTRA Communications Department, who were the visionaries behind the spots. We simply helped bring the ideas to life with our incredible production team,” added Cristina Kooker, Co-Owner at KSRC Media Plus.About KSRC Media Plus:KSRC Media Plus is a women-owned media production company with decades of combined experience in television and digital media. Specializing in video production, marketing, branding, and professional storytelling, KSRC brings Kreative Solutions, Real Content and passion to every project—helping clients elevate their brand and connect with audiences in meaningful ways.For a full list of winners, visit www.tellyawards.com/winners

