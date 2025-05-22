Équipe Laurence's Sainte-Adèle head office wins worldwide recognition at the ASHRAE Technology Awards

Équipe Laurence leaders, Vincent Bouré, Senior Partner, Alexandre Latour, President, and Julien Lévesque, also Senior Partner, were particularly proud of this international recognition, which propels Équipe Laurence into the big leagues!

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Équipe Laurence's Sainte-Adèle head office has been selected for international recognition in Category I: New Commercial Building of the renowned ASHRAE Technology Awards. This international program recognizes outstanding projects incorporating innovative building design solutions, according to ASHRAE standards in energy efficiency, air quality and building mechanics.“This worldwide recognition is like winning the silver medal at the Olympics,” exclaimed Équipe Laurence president Alexandre Latour, who went on to say how proud he was of his team and the collaboration with engineering firm BPA, which contributed to the successful implementation of the cloacothermal system at the Équipe Laurence Campus, the firm's head office.For Mr. Latour, this award fully reflects the spirit of innovation that drives Équipe Laurence employees, both in the development of ideas and concepts, and in the implementation of innovative solutions.Mr. Latour concluded by noting that this 2nd ASHRAE World Award adds to the list of prestigious prizes previously won, including first prize from the same association, in the same category, for Region II (Eastern Canada), all of which paved the way for international recognition of the firm's expertise.The American Society of Healing, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers is an international society, founded in 1894, dedicated to improving human well-being through sustainable technologies for the built environment. The organization is dedicated to energy efficiency, air quality and sustainability, including research, training and standards development.-30-Source: Alexandre Latour, Eng.PresidentContact: Alexandre Dumas514 898-4636alexandre@alexandredumasconseil.com

