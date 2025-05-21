H3Tech Launches to Deliver AI, Software Development, and Consulting Services Focused on Transforming Healthcare

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H3Tech, a new global venture dedicated to driving innovation in the healthcare industry, officially launched earlier this year. Focused on artificial intelligence, custom software development, and strategic consulting, H3Tech aims to help healthcare providers, insurers, life sciences organizations, and healthtech companies navigate a rapidly evolving landscape.

The company was founded by a team of seasoned healthcare technology leaders:

• Mike Gilbert, Co-Founder and Co-CEO

• Mikael Öhman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, former CEO of CORL Technologies and KMS Healthcare, with prior leadership roles at McKesson, Cerner, and McKinsey

• Bill Achenbach, Chief Revenue Officer, former VP of Sales at KMS Healthcare and Nova Medical, with sales leadership roles at LexisNexis and Reuters

Together, this leadership team brings decades of experience and a global network of senior talent to support clients with high-value, human-centered solutions.

“We created H3Tech to drive real change in the healthcare industry—combining deep technical expertise with a passion for delivering value to the humans behind healthcare,” said Mike Gilbert. “Whether supporting digital transformation, leveraging AI, or optimizing operational performance, our team is committed to helping organizations thrive in an increasingly AI-enabled market.”

With a robust global delivery model, H3Tech offers both onshore and offshore capabilities to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions. The company has already secured several client engagements and continues to grow its core delivery team.

Key Service Areas:

• AI Solutions for Healthcare

• Custom Software Development

• Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services

• Digital Transformation Enablement

To learn more, visit www.h3t.co or connect with the team on LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/dUx7Bqxx.

Let’s see what we can accomplish together.

About H3Tech

H3Tech is a global technology and consulting company focused on empowering healthcare organizations through AI-driven innovation, software engineering, and strategic insight. Founded by industry veterans with a proven track record, H3Tech is committed to delivering high-value solutions that improve healthcare for all.

