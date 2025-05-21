O’Connor Law Announces 2025 Scholarship

Larchmont, New York – O’Connor Law’s new Increasing New York Workplace Safety Scholarship promises $2,500 in financial support to an undergraduate or graduate student whose academic excellence and community commitment make them stand out from the crowd. The team invites students from all areas of study to consider:

Which of New York’s industries pose the greatest risks to employers?

What steps can incoming professionals take to make these industries safer?

Students interested in applying for the scholarship must write essays between 500 and 1000 words, providing examples of the risks professionals take when entering New York industries. O’Connor Law also hopes that applicants can present unique and multi-faceted solutions to some of those industries’ challenges.

Students should carefully read through the Increasing New York Workplace Safety Scholarship’s terms and conditions for more information on expected essay formatting and qualifying criteria.

Applicants have until November 15, 2025, to complete their essays and submit a complete scholarship application form. The scholarship selection committee with O’Connor Law cannot accept incomplete applications or applications submitted after this deadline passes.

The scholarship selection committee reserves up to three months to review the submission pool. Students who use AI to generate their essays fully will have their applications removed from the applicant pool.

O’Connor Law asks that neither students nor their families contact the law firm with questions about the nature of the scholarship or the status of a student’s application. Students can check the O’Connor Law website for updates and a blog post celebrating the scholarship’s first winner.

The team also asks that the student chosen as the Increasing New York Workplace Safety Scholarship winner sign a publicity statement. That statement entitles the firm to use the student’s name, likeness, image, and voice in shared media on the firm’s website and social media.

The firm will ask its winning student to participate in either a verbal or written interview following their receipt of the Increasing New York Workplace Safety Scholarship. The winning student must agree to participate to receive their $2,500 reward.

The team with O’Connor Law looks forward to celebrating the achievements of its first scholarship winner and providing them with the financial support they need to continue pursuing their academic goals.

Press Contact : Mary Ellen O'Connor

