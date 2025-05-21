Construction begins on 65 new affordable homes for Indigenous people in Mission

CANADA, May 21 - Indigenous families, Elders and individuals with low incomes will soon have access to 65 new affordable homes in Mission.

“By partnering with First Nations, we can make a real difference to help more Indigenous people live in affordable homes where they feel culturally safe and supported,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minster of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “This is another example of how we’re taking action to help more people build a stronger future for themselves and their family in the community they love.”

The Government of B.C., through BC Housing, is providing $19 million to build these homes, in partnership with the Kwantlen First Nation, which is providing land valued at $3.6 million. The Kwantlen First Nation Affordable Housing Society will own and operate the building.

The new building at 10221 Wilson St. on Kwantlen First Nation land will be family-oriented, with ample space for social activities and community programming. The new homes will be located on a naturally forested hillside, overlooking the Stave River. These natural features will be highlighted by a large outdoor community space, connected to an indoor recreation area on the second floor. Schools and other amenities are located a short drive away.

More than half the homes will feature two or more bedrooms, with the mix including 12 one-bedroom units, 32 two-bedrooms units and 18 three-bedroom units.

Funding from the Province is through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, a $1.7-billion investment to build 3,500 new homes for Indigenous Peoples, on and off reserve. With this commitment in 2018, British Columbia became the first and only province in Canada to invest in First Nations’ housing on reserves, a federal jurisdiction.

“This Indigenous-led housing project is a wonderful example of the type of partnerships we need to create new homes and make a real difference in the quality and sense of community in people’s lives,” said Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “I look forward to seeing this become a place of culture and community for the Kwantlen community.”

This is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 400 homes in Mission and on Kwantlen First Nation land.

Learn More:

To learn about the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/funding-opportunities/IHF

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for people in British Columbia, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/Building-BC/homes-for-BC