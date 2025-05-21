Kelly Clarkson Stuns in Auraelis Couture – The World’s First AI-Designed Couture Brand – on The Voice Finale

Kelly Clarkson performing on The Voice in Auraelis Couture

The Grammy-winning powerhouse performed last night captivating millions of viewers donning a custom groundbreaking, custom look from Auraelis Couture.

NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auraelis Couture - the world's first fully AI-driven couture fashion house.In a breathtaking moment of fashion meets future, Kelly Clarkson took the stage weraing a one of a kind feathered shimmering Auraelis Couture jumpsuit, combining data-driven design with haute couture artistry.“Auraelis Couture represents the future of fashion,” said Auraelis Creative Director Theresa Demarco. “Working with Kelly, an artist known for her bold spirit and powerhouse vocals, was the perfect opportunity to showcase how AI can elevate human expression rather than replace it.”A fan of the brand, Kelly can be seen performing in Auraelis Couture in her upcoming residency in Las Vegas summer of 2025.The Voice performance marks Auraelis Couture’s official debut in the global fashion arena, setting the stage for future collaborations at the intersection of AI, sustainability, and couture craftsmanship.Auraelis Couture is revolutionizing the Fashion Industry, rewriting the rules of luxury fashion. Its more than just fashion, it's a movement and shaping a bold new frontier in the fashion industry. There are no limits when you power imagination with technology.Officially launched in 2025, Auraelis Couture is the first AI-native couture fashion house, blending machine learning, wearable tech, and artisan technique. The brand production is done in Ateliers in Lebanon as well as Italy by the finest couturiors in the business. Every design is co-created between human visionaries and intelligent systems, pioneering a new frontier in personalized, sustainable high fashion. The creator behind it, Theresa DeMarco, has 16 years of luxury fashion under her belt and has created her own legacy with District 5 Boutique which revoltionized the fashion industry back in 2009. With Auraelis Couture, she is about to do it again, where fashion meets Tomorrow.

