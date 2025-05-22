PTS Launches the RTLS Engine for ClearStream, Redefining Real-Time Location Tracking

PTS launches RTLS Engine for ClearStream—simple, affordable real-time tracking with mapping, automation & system integration.

CALVERTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTS Unveils the RTLS Engine for ClearStream, Redefining Real-Time Location TrackingPTS is revolutionizing real-time location tracking with the launch of the PTS RTLS Engine for ClearStream, a next-generation solution designed to provide businesses with unparalleled visibility, automation, and efficiency. By addressing long-standing industry challenges—complexity, cost, and deployment time—PTS delivers a seamless, scalable, and affordable real-time location tracking system that businesses can implement with ease.“With RTLS for ClearStream, we tried to tackle the three biggest barriers—system complexity, cost, and delivery timelines—right from the start,” said Dan Peluso, CTO of PTS. “I believe we did that, and I’m excited to see that our customers agree.”The PTS RTLS Engine for ClearStream introduces an intuitive mapping interface and seamless integration with a wide range of enterprise systems, enabling businesses to:• Track assets, inventory, and personnel in real time with precision• Automate operations and enhance security with customizable workflows• Eliminate reliance on manual updates to ensure up-to-the-second accuracyBy simplifying deployment and reducing costs, the solution sets a new standard for real-time location tracking across industries.Built to Solve Industry Pain PointsThe decision to develop RTLS for ClearStream stemmed from real-world challenges observed in existing solutions.“We decided to develop RTLS after evaluating other products on the market. Frankly, those solutions were decent, but we saw the same flaws our customers pointed out—complexity, cost, and lengthy delivery timelines,” said Howard Heckman, Senior Software Engineer at PTS. “With RTLS for ClearStream, we tackled all three, creating a simpler, more affordable solution that deploys in a fraction of the time.”“As we became familiar with existing solutions in the same space, we were left with the thought that we could improve a few things and deliver an option to better suit the needs of our customers,” added Peluso. “Simpler, cost-effective, and faster go-live times were all areas we thought we could improve.”Industry Support and Strategic PartnershipsThe RTLS Engine has already begun to generate positive momentum within the industry.“The ongoing partnership between Portable Technology Solutions and DecisionPoint Technologies over the years has been mutually beneficial in deploying RFID solutions with our customers,” said JW Franz, IoT & Automation Solutions Director at DecisionPoint Technologies.“With the PTS ClearStream software along with its RTLS capabilities, DPT will continue to leverage the most innovative RFID readers like the Zebra ATR7000 in deploying RAIN RFID solutions requiring RTLS-like abilities, as our customers are expecting.”Looking Ahead to Continuous InnovationPTS is committed to evolving RTLS for ClearStream with user feedback shaping future enhancements.“We are very excited for this first release, but I’m looking forward to how it will grow,” said Brad Horn, CEO of PTS. “We’re already working on the punch list for version 2 and can’t wait for our users’ feedback to add to that growing list of exciting options.”With a focus on simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and rapid deployment, the PTS RTLS Engine for ClearStream represents a major leap forward in real-time location tracking.For more information, visit www.clearstreamrfid.com or contact your PTS representative.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.