Red Wolf Pups Born at Wolf Conservation Center Signify Hope for their Endangered Species

Birth of six pups marks a hopeful step forward for one of the world’s most endangered canids.

SOUTH SALEM, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) is thrilled to share that six Red Wolf pups were born to parents Oak and Adeyha on April 24. The pups, three females and three males, are the future of their critically endangered species.Once widespread across the southeastern United States, Red Wolves were pushed to the brink of extinction due to habitat loss and intense persecution at the hands of humans. Red Wolves were declared an endangered species in 1973 and given federal protections under the Endangered Species Act. A recovery plan was created to ensure the long-term sustainability of Red Wolves, and a captive breeding program was established. In the 1970s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed fourteen Red Wolves from the wild in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana to become the founders of a captive breeding effort at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, and the species was declared extinct in the wild.Today, the WCC and 40 other facilities participate in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program for Red Wolves. Once their numbers increased in captivity, Red Wolves were released in 1987 in eastern North Carolina in 1987 and given a chance to thrive. Human encroachment on their territory and human-caused mortality has made their survival challenging, and today, only 16 Red Wolves are known to remain in the wild. Efforts to increase their numbers continue. Every pup is a symbol of hope and a critical step forward for the survival of their species.Earlier this month, Oak, a critically endangered Red Wolf living at the WCC, gave birth to six healthy pups: three females and three males. This marks the second litter for Oak and her mate, Adeyha, and represents a crucial moment in the ongoing effort to save their species."These Red Wolf pups are tiny but their future is mighty - over the next few months they'll learn from their parents and older siblings exactly what it means to be a Red Wolf, with the ultimate goal of being released to their ancestral range in North Carolina. We'll focus on creating a supportive wild environment through education, advocacy, and on-the-ground research, and parents Oak and Adeyha, with support from our animal care team, will focus on raising the next generation of Red Wolves. It's truly a team effort." Rebecca Bose, WCC Wolf CuratorThe pups received their first exam in early May by Dr. Jess DeMicco of the North Westchester Veterinary Office and all six are thriving. Over the next few months, the pups will undergo additional exams where they will receive routine vaccinations.This milestone reflects not only the resilience of these animals but the importance of continued conservation efforts—and the role that each of us can play in making a difference.Check out the wolves on the WCC’s live webcams: pup sightings can happen at the enclosures for Trumpet and Oak.BackgroundThe Wolf Conservation Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in South Salem, NY, working to protect and preserve wolves in North America through education, advocacy, and active participation in federal recovery and release programs.To learn how you can support Red Wolves and help protect their future, visit: nywolf.org/save-the-wolves.

