Kinjari Launches Affordable, Artist-First Music Distribution Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinjari, a new music distribution service, is redefining how independent artists release and monetise their music worldwide. With a transparent, flat-rate pricing model and a commitment to artist empowerment, Kinjari makes it easier than ever for musicians to get their tracks on major streaming platforms and keep more of their hard-earned royalties.

Kinjari offers artists the ability to distribute unlimited music to leading platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music for just $5 per month. Artists retain 90% of their royalties and maintain full ownership of their music, ensuring creative and financial control remains in their hands.

Key features of Kinjari include:

· Support for over 200 global stores and streaming services

· Unlimited uploads for a single, predictable monthly fee

· Distribution to all major streaming services and social platforms

· YouTube Content ID integration for additional revenue protection

· Beatport distribution for Electronic-focussed artists

· Fast, reliable royalty payments and detailed analytics

· Artist-friendly support with no hidden fees

“We built Kinjari to remove the barriers and confusion artists face with traditional distributors,” said founder Luke Hebblethwaite. “Our mission is to put power back into the hands of musicians, so they can focus on what matters most: making music and connecting with fans. This is just the beginning.”

Kinjari’s platform is designed for ease of use, allowing independent artists and labels to manage releases, track earnings, and access support from a single dashboard. Whether you’re a new artist or an established act, Kinjari provides a straightforward path to global music distribution without the usual industry headaches.

About Kinjari

Kinjari is an independent music distribution platform dedicated to transparency, fairness, and artist success. By offering affordable, flat-rate pricing and robust distribution tools, Kinjari helps musicians reach global audiences while keeping the majority of their royalties.

