'$799 T-Shirt' Takes a Playful Swing at Tariffs

Clothing company "eats tariffs" and offers $799 Tariff T-Shirt for $18.99.

Clothing brand “eats the tariffs,” offering $799 T-shirt for just $18.99 in satirical nod to the rising costs of trade policy.

Initially, we had planned to charge the full $799. But after President Trump urged retailers to absorb the costs, we reluctantly decided to ‘eat the tariffs’ and offer the shirt for just $18.99.” — Gary Apple

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An online clothing company has unveiled a bold new tee with a price tag that’s all punchline. The shirt reads: “Donald Trump Imposed Tariffs And All I Got Was This $799.00 T-Shirt.”

Offered by ObamaHigh.com, the design is a tongue-in-cheek take on the real-world sticker shock caused by rising trade tariffs.

The design exaggerates—but only slightly—the ripple effects of import tariffs that have placed pressure on major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and even ObamaHigh, all now struggling to shield shoppers from rising costs.

“We wanted to capture the absurdity of it all,” said Gary Apple, spokesperson for the satirical Obama High brand. “Initially, we had planned to charge the full $799—just enough to break even under the tariffs. But after President Trump urged retailers like us to absorb the cost, we reluctantly decided to ‘eat the tariffs’ and offer the shirt for just $18.99.”

Styled like a classic souvenir shirt and set in bold retro typography, the tee is equal parts economic commentary and wearable comedy.

It’s available now at www.ObamaHigh.com. "But act fast, "cautions Apple, "We can only maintain the pre-tariff price until the tariffs come down. "

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.