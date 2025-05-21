WinStar's Insight Reports Positive Resurgence of SPACs

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WinStar, the affiliated research group of Winchester Capital, has released its May 2025 issue of INSIGHT, including the resurgence of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) for 2025 and 2026. While general IPO markets remain tight, 42 SPAC offerings have raised $8.1bn in gross proceeds so far this year, already approaching the 57 SPAC IPO’s and $9.7bn raised in 2024. WINSTAR provides in-depth research and analysis for SPACs, strategic investors, acquirers, private equity funds and family offices. For a complimentary issue of GLOBAL INSIGHT MAY 2025, please click: https://winstarcap.com/insights/WinStar-May2025-Econ-Outlook-Insight.pdf About WinStarWinStar LLC is the independent research arm of Winchester Capital, located in New Haven, Connecticut, adjacent to Yale University and London. WinStar provides globally focused research services to multinational corporations, private equity funds and family offices. In 2024, WinStar’s research excellence won the Global M&A Industry Award for “Investment Sourcing Service of the Year.” Website: https://winstarcap.com/

