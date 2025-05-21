NDDOT hosts public information meeting for Highway 85 project

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will host public information meetings Wednesday, May 28, and Thursday, May 29, from 5-7 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 85 from the junction of Interstate 94 to the junction of ND Highway 200.

The meeting on Wednesday, May 28, will be held at the Fairfield Fire Hall, 12823 20th Street SW, in Fairfield. The meeting on Thursday, May 29, will be held at the Belfield Memorial Hall, 107 2nd Avenue NE, in Belfield. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The project consists of widening U.S. 85 from two lanes to four lanes.

Representatives from the NDDOT and Apex Engineering Group will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials are available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/public-input or the project webpage at www.dot.nd.gov/highway85.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.