Real Pro Auto Service Earns AAA Approved Auto Care Center Status

Real Pro Auto Service has received AAA Approved Auto Care Center designation, reinforcing its reputation for trusted service and technician excellence.

Becoming a AAA Approved Auto Care Center validates our team's commitment to consistent quality, transparency, and dependable customer service.” — John Stewart, Owner

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service, serving Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan, has officially been named a AAA Approved Auto Care Center. This designation marks a significant milestone, placing the shop among a nationally recognized network of facilities known for meeting the highest standards in automotive repair and customer care.

Recognition for Trusted Repairs and Service Integrity

AAA’s approval process includes a comprehensive review of a repair facility’s technician certifications, equipment, facility cleanliness, and customer satisfaction ratings. Real Pro Auto Service met or exceeded all benchmarks, confirming its long-standing commitment to quality and professionalism.

AAA Approved shops must maintain high standards in accuracy of estimates, warranty coverage, and customer communication—all qualities Real Pro Auto Service integrates into its day-to-day operations.

Message from the Owner

"Becoming a AAA Approved Auto Care Center validates our team's commitment to consistent quality, transparency, and dependable customer service." – John Stewart, Owner

What It Means for AAA Members and Local Drivers

As a AAA-approved auto Care Center, Real Pro Auto Service offers added confidence for AAA members seeking reputable, guaranteed repairs. In addition to ongoing AAA audits, the shop offers special member benefits such as priority service and peace-of-mind warranties backed by one of the nation’s most trusted automotive organizations.

This achievement is part of Real Pro’s broader commitment to industry accreditation, technical training, and customer satisfaction.

About Real Pro Auto Service

With over 33 years of service, Real Pro Auto Service is known for reliable, honest auto care in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. The shop’s ASE-certified technicians specialize in a full range of automotive services, including diagnostics, brake repair, engine maintenance, and tire service. The company remains focused on delivering consistent quality backed by integrity and community trust.

To schedule service or learn more, visit their Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, or call (616) 202-3963.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.