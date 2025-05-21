From Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and on my own behalf, I would like to extend our warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is my hope that the relations between our two countries will be fostered in the years ahead.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

Chairman of the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar