From Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Over the years, Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable progress in improving and modernizing all aspects of public life, fostering strong economic growth, enhancing its international standing, and playing a leading role as the initiator of successful global initiatives.

We are grateful for your continued attention to the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). As a dialogue partner of the SCO, Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to the achievement of the Organization’s goals and objectives for more than a decade. We are confident that the multifaceted cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, allow me to extend my best wishes for your good health, prosperity, and continued success in your efforts for the well-being of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Nurlan Yermekbayev

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization