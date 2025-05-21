Singular Debuts Creative IQ: AI Creative Optimization and Analytics for Mobile Marketers

Singular

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singular , the mobile measurement partner (MMP) trusted by brands like Nike, Microsoft, and Rovio, introduces Creative IQ, an AI-driven suite that puts true creative optimization in every marketer’s hands.Creative IQ blends creative analytics, data analytics, and cross-channel attribution so teams instantly see which ads win, cut waste, and scale ROI.“Creative IQ uses the power of AI to surface those insights in seconds, letting marketers build better assets—and better results—faster.” Gadi Eliashiv, CEO and co-founder of Singular. “You can’t scale creative effectively if you can’t measure it. Creative IQ gives growth and design teams a shared language; rooted in data, but built for action.”Digital advertising, including mobile, is more competitive than it’s ever been with costs per install up 10.6% in the first quarter of this year, according to Singular’s most recent Quarterly Trends Report . CPM also jumped 14.5% YoY, while installs per mille (IPM) were around 3-5 per thousand impressions.In user acquisition and other performance campaigns, creative is still the biggest lever for growth, but marketing and UA teams lack hard data on which creative iterations drive results. Historically, marketers would launch digital campaigns programmatically, then wait as the algorithms learned which creatives performed best for each audience segment. However, as costs rise and competition increases, that wait becomes more costly.Adding to the challenge, typical campaign reports measure engagement, conversions, and ROI, but offer teams little or no visibility into the effectiveness of their creatives. As costs rise and attention shrinks, guessing can be an expensive risk.Creative IQ mitigates risk by tying every creative element to its true performance.Built expressly for enterprise marketers running multi-channel campaigns across web, app, and in-game environments, Creative IQ offers creative reporting, so teams can instantly connect creatives to results. Unified web and app campaign reporting delivers a complete view of campaigns across every channel. Creative IQ also integrates seamlessly into business intelligence (BI) pipelines via Creative ETL and supports 17 standard AI dimensions, with custom tagging available.Built on Singular’s trusted platform, Creative IQ captures signals from a full spectrum of formats, from video to playables, delivering richer creative data. Creative IQ’s AI-powered insights highlight the visuals, copy, or colors that lift conversion, arming teams with the data they need to optimize campaigns and returns on investment. With a unified MMP and creative insights, every asset can be linked to deterministic, cross-device attribution, so marketers can see exactly which creatives are driving success, and which can be sunset.Early adopters include major players in gaming, e-commerce, and fintech, who have found “It helps us stop wasting time on guesswork and start focusing on what actually moves the needle.” Maurice Emond, Senior User Acquisition & Performance Marketing Manager, EastSide Games shared that, “During meetings, one quick refresh surfaces our top‑performing creatives—faster and more visual than any alternative.”See Creative IQ in action at singular.net/creative-iq or email sales@singular.net to book a demo.About Singular:Singular is the only end-to-end marketing measurement platform that unifies campaign cost, creative, and attribution data across thousands of channels and devices—helping brands cut wasted spend and grow faster.We provide a holistic solution that combines mobile attribution with industry-leading cost aggregation, flexible ROI analytics, and automatic loading directly into your BI tools.Top marketers from brands like LinkedIn, Nike, WB Games, and Rovio rely on Singular for a complete view of their marketing performance. Learn more at www.singular.net

