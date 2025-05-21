North Carolinians and Organizations Awarded Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service

NORTH CAROLINA, May 21 - Earlier this month, 20 people and two organizations representing 21 counties received the State of North Carolina’s highest award for volunteer service: the Governor’s Medallion Award. The award is presented annually by the N.C. Commission on Volunteerism & Community Service, or VolunteerNC.

“I am proud to honor these public-spirited volunteers who have each made a profound impact on their communities,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am grateful for their dedication and hard work – may their leadership inspire more North Carolinians to follow their example.”

Medallion recipients received their awards in a ceremony at the North Carolina State Capitol, where they were joined by Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt, VolunteerNC Chair Dr. Joe Blosser, VolunteerNC Executive Director Briles Johnson, and Volunteerism Coordinator Kenneth McLellan.

“We were excited to honor these extraordinary volunteers from across North Carolina who work selflessly and tirelessly to make our state a better place,” said Briles Johnson, Executive Director of VolunteerNC. “Medallion award recipients serve their communities in so many ways: combating food insecurity, assisting the elderly, mentoring youth, disaster relief and more.”

The recipients of the 2025 Governor’s Medallion for Volunteer Service are:

Gerry Tygielski of Ashe County, Habitat for Humanity

Darlene Sanders of Catawba County, Exodus Home

Sera Cuni of Chatham County, Feed-Well Fridges

Gregory Carr of Duplin County, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department

Brad Freeman of Durham County, PetPals NC

Thao Sommerville of Forsyth County, work to preserve Vietnamese culture

Patricia Adams of Franklin County, Sowing Seeds

Erna Bright of Gates County, Gates County Broadband Task Force

JaQuavion Stainback of Granville County, Shepard Youth Ranch

Gary Grant of Halifax County, agricultural sustainability and rural empowerment

Howard Bakken of Henderson County, Chikaming Goat Herd at the Carol Sandburg Home NHS

Adrianna Noel Goodwin of Hyde County, Ocracoke School

Mike Davidson of Iredell County, American Legion, American Legion Boy Scouts, Beulah Baptist Church, and Iredell Christian Ministry

American Red Cross NC Screening Team of Jones County, Red Cross

Janice Scions of Lee County, Enrichment Center of Lee County

Joy Harklerode of McDowell County, Mercy Fund Animal Rescue

Dr. Elesia Glover of Mecklenburg County, Posh Pack Inc.

Julie McClintock of Orange County, Bolin Creek

DH Conley High School ROTC of Pitt County, Senior Games

Maxton McDowell of Randolph County, community organizations and social services

Becky and Chip Craig of Wayne County, Kiwanis Miniature Train Project

The 2026 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award nomination form will be available this fall. Nominations are submitted to the County Award Coordinator in each county. Please visit volunteernc.org for more information.