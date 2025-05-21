North Carolinians and Organizations Awarded Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service
NORTH CAROLINA, May 21 - Earlier this month, 20 people and two organizations representing 21 counties received the State of North Carolina’s highest award for volunteer service: the Governor’s Medallion Award. The award is presented annually by the N.C. Commission on Volunteerism & Community Service, or VolunteerNC.
“I am proud to honor these public-spirited volunteers who have each made a profound impact on their communities,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am grateful for their dedication and hard work – may their leadership inspire more North Carolinians to follow their example.”
Medallion recipients received their awards in a ceremony at the North Carolina State Capitol, where they were joined by Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt, VolunteerNC Chair Dr. Joe Blosser, VolunteerNC Executive Director Briles Johnson, and Volunteerism Coordinator Kenneth McLellan.
“We were excited to honor these extraordinary volunteers from across North Carolina who work selflessly and tirelessly to make our state a better place,” said Briles Johnson, Executive Director of VolunteerNC. “Medallion award recipients serve their communities in so many ways: combating food insecurity, assisting the elderly, mentoring youth, disaster relief and more.”
The recipients of the 2025 Governor’s Medallion for Volunteer Service are:
- Gerry Tygielski of Ashe County, Habitat for Humanity
- Darlene Sanders of Catawba County, Exodus Home
- Sera Cuni of Chatham County, Feed-Well Fridges
- Gregory Carr of Duplin County, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department
- Brad Freeman of Durham County, PetPals NC
- Thao Sommerville of Forsyth County, work to preserve Vietnamese culture
- Patricia Adams of Franklin County, Sowing Seeds
- Erna Bright of Gates County, Gates County Broadband Task Force
- JaQuavion Stainback of Granville County, Shepard Youth Ranch
- Gary Grant of Halifax County, agricultural sustainability and rural empowerment
- Howard Bakken of Henderson County, Chikaming Goat Herd at the Carol Sandburg Home NHS
- Adrianna Noel Goodwin of Hyde County, Ocracoke School
- Mike Davidson of Iredell County, American Legion, American Legion Boy Scouts, Beulah Baptist Church, and Iredell Christian Ministry
- American Red Cross NC Screening Team of Jones County, Red Cross
- Janice Scions of Lee County, Enrichment Center of Lee County
- Joy Harklerode of McDowell County, Mercy Fund Animal Rescue
- Dr. Elesia Glover of Mecklenburg County, Posh Pack Inc.
- Julie McClintock of Orange County, Bolin Creek
- DH Conley High School ROTC of Pitt County, Senior Games
- Maxton McDowell of Randolph County, community organizations and social services
- Becky and Chip Craig of Wayne County, Kiwanis Miniature Train Project
The 2026 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award nomination form will be available this fall. Nominations are submitted to the County Award Coordinator in each county. Please visit volunteernc.org for more information.
