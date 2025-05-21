Wear Orange Wednesday to thank SES volunteers

Release date: 21/05/25

South Australians are encouraged to wear orange today and iconic landmarks will be lit up to say ‘thank you’ to our dedicated State Emergency Service volunteers.

Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day) – a national day held on 21 May – recognises and thanks SES personnel in orange uniforms who provide 24/7 emergency support to communities in need.

Landmarks being illuminated orange include Adelaide Oval, Parliament House and the Entertainment Centre, along with the Port Adelaide Lighthouse, Victor Harbor Elemental sculpture and Viterra silos in Port Lincoln.

In South Australia more than 1,700 SES volunteers from 67 Units across the state have responded to over 2,600 requests for assistance this year.

Local crews have also undertaken numerous deployments in regional and remote areas and interstate, including multiple responses to flood-impacted Queensland.

Volunteers continue to support the Innamincka township, in the state’s far north-east, with resupply efforts and community updates during the unprecedented flood event.

The SES is also committed to public engagement and education, helping to minimise the impact of extreme weather events like floods and storms.

On WOW Day, South Australians are invited to show their appreciation for the SES by sharing their photos on social media using the hashtag #ThankYouSES.

Volunteers can be thanked in-person in Rundle Mall from midday, as part of an SES interactive display featuring a range of rescue trucks and vehicles.

Earlier this year the State Government supported a dedicated Emergency Services Match at Adelaide Oval – providing more than 3,000 tickets to agencies, including the SES, as well as promoting career and volunteer opportunities to fans.

Anyone interested in joining the SES can visit ses.sa.gov.au or call volunteer recruitment on 1300 364 587.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

South Australians value their emergency services and wearing orange is a small way to recognise the incredible work of SES volunteers.

It’s about saying thanks to volunteers for serving their communities year-round and stepping up when an emergency unfolds.

Today and every day, thank you to our frontline personnel in orange who give up their own time to help South Australians in need.

Attributable to SES Chief Officer Chris Beattie

The work SES volunteers undertake in our community can sometimes fly under the radar.

It is always challenging to be away from your family and work and we should never take volunteers’ dedication, and their importance to our communities, for granted.

Wear Orange Wednesday is a great opportunity to show our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of SES volunteers.