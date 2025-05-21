Startup ‘YELLOW’ Aims to Modernize Real Estate with Online-First Approach

Real estate gets a reset: A new platform reimagines home sales with transparency, digital efficiency, real support, and no commissions.

It’s like buying a car — when you have the data and a clear price up front, there’s no need for haggling.” — Russell, Founder of YELLOW

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Florida-based real estate startup, YELLOW, has launched with the goal of rethinking how homes are bought and sold. Founded by self-taught developer Russell, who built the company’s platform at RussellsYELLOW.com , YELLOW offers a streamlined, digital-first experience that allows buyers and sellers to manage the entire process online.The real estate industry, long known for its high costs and traditional practices, has seen a wave of attempted disruption over the years—but few have gained lasting traction. YELLOW believes it has found a more practical model.Unlike past efforts, YELLOW combines licensed professionals with a fully online workflow, helping users list, stage, price, and close on homes with virtual support. The company charges a low, flat fee instead of a percentage-based commission.“We’re with buyers and sellers every step of the way,” says Russell. “From virtual staging advice to price estimates and closing coordination, we’ve designed the process to be simple and transparent.”Safety and accountability are also key. Buyers are required to submit ID and a mortgage preapproval before showings are scheduled. Sellers are encouraged to use a digitally controlled lockbox to grant access safely and efficiently.Transparency is another hallmark of the platform. Each listing includes an upfront, independent home inspection, a market-based price estimate, and a video review.“It’s like buying a car - when you have the data and a clear price up front, there’s no need for haggling,” Russell says. “Transparency takes the drama out of the deal.”Though YELLOW is currently available only in Florida and has just begun onboarding listings, its model reflects a growing appetite for simplicity and cost-efficiency in real estate.Learn more at www.RussellsYELLOW.com About Russell’s YELLOW, Inc.YELLOW is a real estate platform based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The company helps homeowners buy or sell properties online with virtual support from licensed agents and a flat-fee pricing model. YELLOW is currently available in Florida.

