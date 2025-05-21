Newton Cook receives FWC Hunting Heritage Legacy award

At its May Commission meeting in Ocala, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) presented Newton Cook with the Hunting Heritage Legacy award. Cook is the President and one of the original founders of United Waterfowlers of Florida and has spent decades advocating for clean air and water, educating youth, and providing excellent hunting and shooting sports opportunities. In addition to his involvement with United Waterfowlers of Florida, he also serves in leading roles with The Future of Hunting in Florida, the U.S. National Forests Advisory Committee, the South Florida Water Management District Recreation Meetings, and the FWC’s Deer Management Technical Assistance Group.

“Newton has been instrumental in establishing various hunting programs in our state and is committed to informing stakeholders of emerging issues,” said Morgan Richardson, FWC’s Director of Hunting and Game Management. “His love of wild things and wild places is reflected in his advocacy, which will have a long-lasting impact on Florida’s hunting heritage.”

Cook has formed hunting programs on stormwater treatment areas and A-1 Flow Equalization Basin; established hunting access for disabled hunters on T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area, STA 5, and Guana River Wildlife Management Area; and expanded the Youth Hunting Days programs on the STAs and T.M. Goodwin. He also coordinates volunteers to promote duck hunting and hunter safety at the FWC’s summer camps. His dedication to conservation and public access has helped improve recreational opportunities for hunters across the state.