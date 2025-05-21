Assistant State Attorney Benjamin Laing named 2025 FWC Division of Law Enforcement Prosecutor of the Year 

At its May Commission meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) presented Assistant State Attorney Benjamin Laing of the 6th Judicial Court, serving Pasco and Pinellas counties, with the 2025 FWC Division of Law Enforcement Prosecutor of the Year award.

The Prosecutor of the Year is selected by FWC officers and investigators who work closely with prosecutors in the field on case preparation, charge determination, issuing subpoenas, reviewing arrest and search warrants, and pursuing justice in wildlife crime cases. Laing was nominated by FWC officers in the Southwest Region for his extensive legal expertise and dedication, which contributed to the successful prosecution of several major cases, including a high-profile shorebird poaching incident.

Further supporting wildlife conservation in Florida, Laing established a system in which violators donate their financial penalties to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida instead of to the counties where the violations occurred. This innovative idea generated approximately $50,000 last year to support these efforts.

In addition to conserving Florida’s wildlife, he is committed to ensuring that boating under the influence and other vessel-related cases are prosecuted effectively by providing officers with guidance on case strategy and maintaining strong communication throughout legal proceedings.

“Benjamin’s invaluable partnership with the FWC and strategic approach has led to stronger legal actions against those who harm protected species, including manatees, gopher tortoises and migratory birds,” said Col. Brian Smith, Director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “He is a true advocate for wildlife justice and doesn’t hesitate to take on complex cases. He has earned the trust and respect of all the officers he has worked with through his collaboration and passion for conservation, even joining officers in the field during warrant services. It is an honor to present him with this year’s Prosecutor of the Year award.”

Laing completed his undergraduate studies at Florida State University and earned his law degree from Stetson University College of Law in 2023. Since then, he has worked with the state attorney’s office. In his free time, he enjoys fishing and hunting.