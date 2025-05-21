Florida Observes Memorial Day 2025
May 21, 2025
TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the 2025 Memorial Day Proclamation, honoring our nation’s fallen service members. The U.S. and Florida flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day in their memory.
The 157th Anniversary of Memorial Day is also an opportunity to honor our Gold Star Families and display the Honor and Remember Flag to embody the respect and gratitude our state has for these families.
Memorial Day is Monday, May 26.
