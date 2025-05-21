City of Irvine Ranked Second Best Park System in 2025 National ParkScore Index

With more than 318,629 residents, Irvine is one of the nation’s most successful master-planned cities. Renowned for its top-ranked schools, public safety, award-winning parks, and exceptional quality of life. With more than 16,000 acres of preserved open space, the City of Irvine offers something for everyone. From outdoor recreation and family-friendly fun to arts, culture, and vibrant attractions, Irvine is a city designed to be explored.

Irvine also ranked No. 1 again in California, earning high scores for access and equity.

Being ranked second nationally and first in California reflects Irvine’s commitment to parks, planning, and quality of life. It's a proud moment that highlights what makes our city truly exceptional.” — Mayor Larry Agran

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Irvine has once again been recognized for its outstanding park system, ranking second in the nation and first in California in the Trust for Public Land’s annual ParkScore Index released today. This recognition marks the 10th consecutive year the City has been ranked in the top 10.“Being ranked second in the nation and first in California is a tremendous honor that reflects Irvine’s long-standing commitment to parks and public spaces,” said Mayor Larry Agran. “This recognition is the result of intentional planning, community vision, and a deep-rooted commitment to preserving the land around us. Our parks are more than just green spaces — they’re essential to community health, connection, and quality of life.”The ParkScore Index is recognized as the national gold standard comparison of park systems across the 100 most populated cities in the United States. The index is based on factors including park access, acreage, investment, equity, and amenities.The index looked at park access and equity and found that 94% of Irvine residents live within a half-mile walk of a park. In addition, 94% of people of color and 91% of people from low-income households live within a 10-minute walk of a park.Irvine also earned a perfect score for investment. A total of $681 per capita is spent each year on publicly accessible parks and recreation, which is among the highest nationwide.In addition, Irvine scored above average for park amenities, earning perfect scores for the following:• Basketball Hoops: 459 available through City-owned facilities and joint-use agreements with Irvine and Tustin unified school districts for shared gymnasium spaces.• Playgrounds: There are 220 citywide, which comes out to 28.53 per 10,000 children.• Senior and Recreation Centers: Irvine has 25 citywide.• Public Restrooms: There are 184 available within City parks.The City is continuing to invest in its park system, with construction underway on the Great Park — the largest municipal park under development in the nation. In November 2024, the City’s first universal playground opened at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park, providing an innovative and inclusive space that meets the needs of all residents regardless of ability.Additional improvements include two bocce ball courts coming to Sweet Shade this summer, eight pickleball courts being added at Mike Ward Community Park – Woodbridge for spring 2026, and Irvine’s first municipal fieldhouse expected to open in summer 2026.The ParkScore ranking includes parks, facilities, and amenities accessible to the public, either through ownership or partnership agreements. The full ParkScore Index is available at tpl.org/parkscore , including score details and demographic information for each city. To learn more about Irvine parks, visit cityofirvine.org/parks

