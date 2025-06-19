UK’s New Immigration White Paper: What It Means for International Job Seekers – and How Get Sponsored Job Can Help

UK’s new Immigration White Paper signals stricter rules for job seekers—Get Sponsored Job helps you stay ahead with tailored UK job strategies.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UK Government has released a new Immigration White Paper detailing major proposed changes to migration policy, aimed at reducing overall numbers and increasing scrutiny on entry routes. While these changes are not yet law, they represent a significant shift in how international talent will be welcomed to the UK in the future.There is a significant directional shift that could affect international students, job seekers, care workers, and families aiming to move to or remain in the UK. This is where Get Sponsored Job understands the uncertainties these developments may cause and wants to help International job seekers build strong UK applications and job strategies.What’s changing and why it mattersThe White Paper outlines a broad restructuring of the UK’s immigration system. Here are the key proposals that directly affect international job seekers:● Skilled Worker Visa Thresholds RisingThe government plans to raise the minimum skill level to RQF Level 6 (degree level) and increase salary thresholds, meaning fewer jobs will qualify for sponsorship. This may particularly affect applicants in administrative, junior IT, or entry-level roles.● Graduate Route May Be ShortenedThe popular post-study work visa could be cut from 2 years to 18 months. Those starting studies from September 2025 may be impacted.● Care Worker Route to Close for New ApplicantsOne of the most significant proposals is the closure of the overseas care worker route. Existing visa holders can remain until 2028, but new international applicants will no longer be eligible.● Family and Dependant Rules TighteningSpouse and dependent visas will face tougher English language and income checks.● ILR PathwayThe White Paper proposes extending the standard pathway to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) from 5 years to 10 years.What this means for Job seekers: Act Now, Plan AheadIt’s important to remember that this is a White Paper, not law. However, the direction is clear that the UK is moving towards a more selective immigration system. For international professionals and students aspiring to work in the UK, this means that proactive planning, presenting their skills and having a proper guided job search strategy is more important than ever.Get Sponsored Job, is a platform helping International job seekers to tailor their application and stand out in the crowd, ensuring they stay ahead and well informed. They help in career coaching, job strategy, and employer readiness, helping candidates position themselves forsuccess in a more competitive job landscape.The immigration landscape might be changing, and hence the right guidance to secure the right job is even more crucial.Get Sponsored Job is uniquely positioned to help candidates succeed by offering:● Creating the right UK Strategy for job search● Tailoring the CV and Cover Letter according to job market requirements● Optimising LinkedIn profile and networking to attract UK employers● Utilising AI to stand out in the competitive hiring environments● Offering personalised career coaching and interview preparationPolicy changes of this scale could have wide-ranging implications not only for international workers but also for UK sectors that rely heavily on global talent. While the White Paper’s proposals are not yet final, their potential impact on migration, the economy, and highereducation sector is already drawing attention from stakeholders and experts alike.If you're an international Job hunter take our quiz to see how UK ready you are

