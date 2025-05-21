Submit Release
Episode 204 – Disability Employment with the Harkin Institute

The Harkin Institute, a non-partisan think tank established at Drake University, is a leader in developing disability workforce policy.  Daniel Van Sant, Director of Disability Policy, joins the podcast to talk about an international summit the institute held in Washington D.C. and how some of the topics of discussion coming from that summit can help Iowa businesses lead the way on hiring Iowans with disabilities.

Featured Guest: Daniel Van Sant, Harkin institute Director of Disability Policy 

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

