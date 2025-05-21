Submit Release
Ep. 206 Thompson Solutions Goes Heavy Metal

Heavy metal? On this episode of the Mission: Employable podcast, hosts Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett are still on the road in Sioux City as they continue to tell stories throughout Iowa. This episode is dedicated to a summer camp for 15-to-18-year-olds who are ready to rock a future career in the trades. Jennifer Stanwick-Klimek, Manager of Learning and Development at Thompson Solutions, returns to the show to talk about the Heavy Metal Summer Experience. While there might be a lack of amps and guitars, there's no shortage of knowledge and hands-on experience for students who are looking for a way to jumpstart their career.

Featured Guest:    Jennifer Stanwick-Klimek, Manager of Learning and Development at Thompson Solutions

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

