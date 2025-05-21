Submit Release
Ep. 207 – Growing With Apprenticeship

The Mission: Employable podcast heads to Sioux Center, Iowa, to speak with Kent Heronimus, Technical Training Manager at Interstates. This episode is dedicated to telling the story of how they’ve grown from one to several Registered Apprenticeship programs. Find out how the company has navigated building programs across several industries and how they’re working to retain their apprentices when hiring them after their Registered Apprenticeship has been completed.  

Featured Guest:  Kent Heronimus, Technical Training Manager at Interstates

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

