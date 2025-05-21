Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads Review of White Paper on Local Government

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, today officially launched the Review of the White Paper on Local Government during a high-level event held at the Premier Hotel OR Tambo, Kempton Park. This launch represents a pivotal step in reimagining South Africa’s local government framework, underscored by the Minister’s rallying call: “Every Municipality Must Work.”

The event was attended by a diverse and distinguished audience comprising political leaders, representatives of traditional authorities, civil society, the private sector, and academia. Addressing the gathering, Minister Hlabisa noted that the review process is both timely and urgent.

“Since the adoption of the original White Paper in 1998, South Africa has made significant strides, including improved access to basic services, the establishment of autonomous municipalities, and the strengthening of democratic participation,” the Minister stated. “However, numerous municipalities continue to grapple with systemic challenges such as service delivery failures, fiscal mismanagement, and governance breakdowns.”

Minister Hlabisa emphasized the importance of confronting these challenges directly. “The harsh reality is that several municipalities are unable to repair potholes, ensure access to clean water, or provide reliable waste management. Others fail to utilize grants effectively. This is unacceptable, and the Review of the White Paper provides a blueprint for transformative change.”

Calling for bold and innovative thinking, the Minister posed critical questions about the current structure of local government. “We currently have 257 municipalities. Some are financially unsustainable, lacking any revenue base—an outcome of legacy design flaws in our system. As we reshape local government to be fit-for-purpose, we must seriously consider whether maintaining non-viable municipalities is justifiable.”

The Government of National Unity (GNU) has identified local government as a key driver of its strategic priorities, which include inclusive economic growth, poverty eradication, job creation, and the promotion of ethical and capable governance. The Review of the White Paper is aligned with these objectives and focuses on the following strategic pillars:

Structural reforms to enhance operational efficiency and accountability

Deepened community participation and inclusive governance

Ethical leadership and anti-corruption initiatives

Strengthened intergovernmental coordination

Recognition and integration of traditional governance structures

Climate-resilient and spatially equitable development

A Discussion Document, released on 10 April 2025, outlines nine policy priority areas for transformation, including financial reform, the depoliticisation of municipal administration, and the reduction of spatial inequality. The public is invited to submit inputs on the Discussion Document by 30 June 2025, ensuring that all South Africans have a voice in shaping the future of local governance.

Minister Hlabisa emphasized that this review is not merely a technical or policy-driven exercise, but a national imperative requiring active citizen engagement. “The journey toward a more capable and responsive local government system is a collective responsibility. We call on all stakeholders—residents, councillors, municipal employees, business leaders, and traditional leaders—to partner with us in redesigning this vital sphere of governance.”

A key theme of the review is the meaningful inclusion of the Khoi, San, and traditional leadership systems. Minister Hlabisa reiterated that recognising these voices is not only a constitutional obligation but a critical step in developing culturally grounded and socially cohesive models of governance.

The review process commenced in October 2024 through extensive consultations with stakeholders across all sectors of society. These engagements informed the current Discussion Document. Further rounds of public submissions, dialogues, and workshops will shape the revised White Paper, which is expected to be finalised and published by March 2026.

The Minister stressed that the success of the review relies on a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, with contributions required across all three spheres of government and from every segment of society.

Written submissions in response to the Discussion Document must be submitted by 30 June 2025. Submissions can be directed via email to:

WPLG26@cogta.gov.za

RichardP@cogta.gov.za

MaphutiL@cogta.gov.za

Alternatively, submissions can be sent via post or hand-delivered to the following addresses:

Postal Address:

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Attention: Mr. Thabiso Richard Plank (WPLG26 Policy Review)

Private Bag X802

Pretoria, 0001

Physical Address:

87 Hamilton Street

Arcadia, Pretoria

For access to the full Discussion Document and additional information, please visit:

White Paper on Local Government, 1998: Review of the White Paper on Local Government

For Media Enquiries:

Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of COGTA

Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso

Head of Communications, COGTA

Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

