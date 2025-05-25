Lemay has rapidly developed an impressive portfolio of projects across the Emirates and Saudi Arabia markets

''The Mist'' is a quite spectacular concept by Lemay in Dubai

Lemay: Blending global expertise with Middle Eastern Cultural Identity

Lemay's Dubai and Riyadh offices have created exclusive opportunities!” — Amro El Chabti, EMBA, ARCHITECT, Senior Partner, Middle East

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lemay , an internationally recognized architecture and design firm known for fostering innovation in communities worldwide, is celebrating the first anniversary of its expansion into the Middle East.With thriving studios in Dubai and Riyadh, Lemay has rapidly developed an impressive portfolio of projects across the Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The firm's regional portfolio includes "The Mist" & Victory Tower in Dubai, Motoon’s Tahlia offices, Moon Tower & Alargan Tower in Riyadh. Beyond the Arabian Peninsula, Lemay has left its distinctive mark on the Hassan II Mosque seaside promenade and the Ain Diab corniche in Casablanca, Morocco, as well as the Grande-Côte development plan in Senegal and a sustainable district master plan in El Menia, Algeria.Lemay brings its distinctive North American approach to its designs, where inclusive architecture harmonizes with diverse topographies, histories and communities. This creates an authentic experience where environment, cultural identity, and community values converge seamlessly into one cohesive vision. At the heart of every Lemay project is NET POSITIVE™ – the firm's signature methodology combining health and well-being, reduced ecological footprint, social acceptability, cost savings, and significant returns on investment.Amro El Chabti serves as Lemay's Senior Partner for the Middle East, bringing two decades of architectural and management expertise to the role with notable successes in the hospitality, residential and commercial sectors. His impressive portfolio includes H Resort Beau Vallon in Seychelles, Marriott Courtyard Hotel in New York, St. Regis Beach Resort and the expansion of Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest global crossroads for international flights.“Amro's leadership has proven invaluable to our delivery of bold architectural and design services” says President Louis T. Lemay. “His knowledge of local markets and extensive experience in project management, design and planning, have played a key role in Lemay’s successful entry into this dynamic region”.“After a full year at the helm of Lemay's Dubai and Riyadh offices, I am proud of how we have created opportunities to share our transdisciplinary approach, our commitment to sustainability and design excellence with the world,” says Amro El Chabti, who has been with Lemay since 2013. “By working with local visionaries, partners and collaborators, we are meeting the growing demands of a new clientele with the highest levels of quality”.About LemayLemay has been imagining new ways to create spaces that engage users and bring people together since 1957. Over 400 architects, designers, industry leaders, and change-makers work tirelessly to cultivate innovation in their own backyards, and in communities around the world. Inspired and strengthened by transdisciplinary creativity, the firm has also developed its very own NET POSITIVETM approach to guide teams towards sustainable solutions that shape a better future. With the human experience at its heart, Lemay strives to design with empathy and create spaces to grow.Source: Amro El Chabti, EMBA, ARCHITECT, OAA, M.ENG., PMP, - Senior Partner, Middle EastContact: Alexandre DumasAlexandre dumas Conseil (ADC)1 514 898-4636alexandre@alexandredumasconseil.comYvan HuneaultLemay@yhcomm.com1 514 992-5495

