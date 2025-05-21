AOB Pharma reveals new metabolomic insights of B244, suggesting investigation of potential new avenues for treatment

AOBiome's B244 Produces Metabolites Linked to Potential Treatment Areas of Interest

AOB Pharma reveals new insights via metabolomic analysis of B244, supporting clinical readouts & suggesting investigation of potential new avenues for treatment

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AOB Pharma reveals new mechanistic insights via metabolomic analysis of B244, supporting clinical readouts and suggesting investigation of potential new avenues for treatment• B244 produces numerous skin-beneficial metabolites including ceramides, retinoids, tocopherol, and niacinamide• The presence of these anti-inflammatory and skin-beneficial compounds suggest additional ways that B244 can improve atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory skin diseases• Mining of additional metabolomic data may additionally suggest new indications for which B244 can be used• Select data will be presented by Dan Brownell, AOBiome’s Senior Director of R&D, at the Dermatology Drug Development Summit Europe, taking place in Berlin May 27-28, 2025CAMBRIDGE, MA, May 21, 2025. AOB Pharma, Inc. (“AOBiome”), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on inflammatory skin conditions, shares new data showing that B244, their lead asset, secretes a suite of anti-inflammatory and beneficial skin metabolites. Metabolomic analysis of B244 has revealed the production of various ceramides, retinoids, tocopherol, niacinamide, and many other compounds critical for skin health. These compounds, in addition to the previously understood mechanisms of action, further highlight the multifactorial benefits of B244 for the potential treatment of additional inflammatory diseases.Ceramides are essential lipids that help maintain the skin's natural barrier, which is often compromised in people with atopic dermatitis. By replenishing ceramide levels, the skin can maintain moisture, reduce dryness, and protect the skin from irritants and allergens. This strengthens the skin’s defense, soothes inflammation, and reduces flare-ups, making ceramides a tool in the maintenance of skin health. Other metabolites produced by B244 have similar potential benefits that justify investigation for use in treatment, including reducing inflammation, antioxidant effects, improvement in skin appearance associated with various skin disorders.“B244 is clearly more than simply a probiotic: these active metabolites have the potential to support the skin in multiple ways simultaneously, unlike any product currently in the marketplace. There is tremendous potential here to revolutionize our understanding of the role of bacteria in skin health and resilience” says Peter Lio, MD, Founding Partner, Medical Dermatology Associates of Chicago.AOBiome is currently preparing to initiate a global Phase 3 study to evaluate B244 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis and associated moderate-to-severe itch, following the successful completion of a 547 patient Phase 2b study. In addition to the previously understood mechanisms of B244, these new metabolomic insights further suggest the range of improvements of AD symptoms seen clinically.“From an evolutionary standpoint, this further highlights the potential need for ammonia oxidizing bacteria for not only maintaining healthy skin, but treating inflammatory conditions that we did not evolve to have” says President and CEO Todd Krueger.About B244AOBiome’s B244 platform is a patented, proprietary, topical formulation. Once deployed, B244 produces nitric oxide, a signaling molecule known to regulate inflammation and vasodilation. B244 has been observed to be safe and well-tolerated in clinical studies to date.Additionally, recently published immunology data demonstrates that B244 can reduce the inflammatory and pruritic cytokines IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, and IL-31. See full article at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-93299-1 About AOB Pharma, Inc.AOB Pharma, Inc. is a Cambridge, MA-based life sciences company focused on transforming human health by developing topical therapeutics for inflammatory conditions. AOBiome is advancing a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage therapeutic candidates. Learn more at AOBiome.com For Media Inquiries:

