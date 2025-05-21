Optimal U Partners with My Viva to Transform Patient Care Through Lifestyle Medicine

Feel Your Best. Be Your Best.

New partnership delivers personalized, real-time patient support between visits, driving better outcomes and making Lifestyle Medicine more accessible.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optimal U, a growing innovator in lifestyle medicine and preventative healthcare, is thrilled to announce a powerful new partnership with My Viva Inc. to integrate its digital health program into clinical practice. This collaboration will ensure that Optimal U patients have continuous access to evidence-based lifestyle medicine support beyond their physician visits.My Viva Planwill serve as the back-end digital platform for Optimal U, providing a seamless and interactive patient experience focused on daily habit tracking, nutrition guidance, mental well-being, and fitness recommendations—all foundational components of lifestyle medicine. This integration aligns with Optimal U’s mission to offer a proactive, patient-centred approach to health and chronic disease prevention Intentional integration into physicians’ clinical workflows is a key differentiator. Rather than functioning as a standalone tool, My Viva Plan will provide real-time insights into patient behaviours, progress, and adherence to personalized health plans. This data-driven approach will enable Optimal U physicians to deliver more targeted interventions, enhancing the effectiveness of lifestyle medicine consultations.“Our partnership with My Viva ensures that Optimal U patients receive continuous, daily engagement that complements their clinical care,” said Carl Aube, Co-Founder at Optimal U. “This is about giving patients the daily tools they need to stay on track and giving physicians a real-time view into progress between visits, so they can fine-tune care plans and boost outcomes.”“We have decades of evidence showing that nutrition, movement, and stress management can significantly improve health outcomes, but our systems aren’t structured to deliver it,” said Loreen Wales, Founder and CEO of My Viva Inc. “We’re bringing structure, scalability, and daily patient engagement into the heart of care.”Key Benefits of the Partnership:• Seamless Digital Experience: Patients track lifestyle changes, set health goals, and receive expert guidance within My Viva’s intuitive platform.• Physician-Integrated Insights: Clinicians receive real-time data on patient engagement, adherence, and progress to support more personalized care.• Continuous Support Between Visits: Daily engagement reinforces behaviour change, helping patients sustain long-term health improvements.• Scalable, Personalized Health Plans: The platform adapts to each patient’s needs, fostering sustainability and adherence across diverse populations.As Optimal U continues its mission to advance the role of preventative and lifestyle-based healthcare, this partnership underscores the importance of digital engagement as an extension of the clinical experience. By bridging the gap between physician visits and daily life, Optimal U and My Viva set a new standard for how technology supports sustainable, patient-driven health outcomes.For more information about Optimal U and its partnership with My Viva, please visit https://optimalu.ca/ or contact Carl Aube at carlaube@optimalu.ca to discuss this integrated care directly.About Optimal UOptimal U is a leading lifestyle medicine clinic dedicated to preventing and reversing chronic diseases through evidence-based, physician-led programs. By focusing on nutrition, movement, mental health, and behavioural change, Optimal U empowers patients to take charge of their health and well-being.Patients can now book a FREE consultation to learn more about this innovative, integrated care firsthand at https://optimalu.ca or https://optimalu.ca/booking-appointment/ About My VivaMy Viva Inc. provides digital solutions for healthcare professionals that increase efficiency and improve patient health outcomes. The core program, My Viva Plan, automates the creation of personalized, evidence-based self-care plans grounded in lifestyle medicine. The digital program enables patients to take control of their health, preventing and managing chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.The company continuously builds, tests, and refines My Viva Plan through their “Living Lab,” where healthcare professionals coach patients directly, ensuring the tools are effective, adaptable, and patient-centred.

