HSO Showcases Innovative MCP-Powered Copilot Agent for Dynamics 365 Finance at Microsoft Build 2025

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSO , a leading global business transformation partner and top-tier Microsoft Cloud provider, is proud to announce the debut of its new PayFlow Agent for Dynamics 365 Finance, one of the first Model Context Protocol (MCP) agents co-developed in collaboration with Microsoft at Build 2025. The agent will be featured as part of Microsoft’s official event promotions, underscoring HSO’s ongoing commitment to co-innovation on the Microsoft platform.Built using Microsoft’s newly introduced Model Context Protocol (MCP) in Copilot Studio, the PayFlow Agent is designed to automate vendor payment inquiries, reducing manual workloads for finance teams and improving service turnaround times. HSO is one of a select group of global partners invited by Microsoft to develop intelligent agents using this next-generation capability.“Being featured at Microsoft Build is a reflection of our deep engineering collaboration with Microsoft,” said Jeff Dunmall, Managing Director at HSO. “This innovation helps finance departments modernize operations with AI-powered automation—while demonstrating the powerful potential of MCP in real business applications.”The PayFlow Agent interacts seamlessly with Dynamics 365 Finance and is built with Copilot Studio. It simplifies integration, enhances user experience, and enables contextually aware AI interactions for vendor-facing workflows.About HSOHSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach. HSO leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud to transform the way in which people work and engage customers, ultimately accelerating the impact of cloud transformation and improving overall business performance. HSO helps companies innovate faster by modernizing business operations, adopting data-driven intelligent automation, delivering real-time insights and connecting the enterprise.Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 2,500 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide.For more information, please visit our website at www.hso.com

