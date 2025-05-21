NOW HIRING! Medicaid Fraud Control Division Special Agent Criminal Investigator

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1 Medicaid Fraud Control Division 1 Vacancy: Knox County

Job Duties:

This special agent will conduct Medicaid fraud investigations targeting providers defrauding the State of Tennessee Medicaid program. They will also conduct abuse investigations of vulnerable adults that occur in a facility setting. A Medicaid Fraud Special Agent-Criminal Investigator’s duties include but are not limited to: conducting subject, victim, and witness interviews; composing case reports; reviewing records, documents, and data; preparing and executing search warrants; and providing courtroom testimony in state and federal court.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Preferred Qualifications:

Two (2) or more years of experience in conducting investigations to include, drug diversion, bank fraud, insurance fraud, healthcare eligibility/enrollment fraud, or Medicaid and/or Medicare fraud. A degree in Accounting or a similar discipline, a Public Accountant Certification, or a Fraud Examiner Certification is preferred.

Monthly Salary:

$5,591-$8,915 monthly

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum

5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification & Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience.

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply on job opening 68116 during the application period from May 21 – May 27, 2025 spanning five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.