OSCE Presence builds capacities of Albanian judges and prosecutors on investigative and adjudicating techniques on money laundering

On 19 and 20 May 2025, the Albanian School of Magistrates in close co-operation with the OSCE Presence in Albania held a specialized capacity-building training aimed at strengthening the skills of judges and prosecutors in investigating and adjudicating complex money laundering cases. About 70 judges and prosecutors participated at the training, including 13 judges and prosecutors from the Academy of Justice of Pristina.

Over the course of the two-day workshop, the participants engaged on key aspects of financial investigations, evidence-gathering techniques and international co-operation mechanisms. The sessions emphasized the importance of understanding financial flows, beneficial ownership structures and the effective use of accounting in court proceedings.

The training included practical case studies and peer-to-peer discussions designed to foster collaboration between judicial actors and to promote best practices in evidence-based adjudication. The programme also addressed the challenges posed by emerging trends in financial crime, including the use of digital currencies and offshore financial structures.

“Albania is beginning to see results emerge from its new judicial institutions, but more work can and must be done. Improved and enhanced investigation and adjudication of offences related to money laundering is therefore paramount to ensure accountability, transparency and to combat impunity”, Head of Presence Ambassador Michel Tarran said.

The event was part of the OSCE Presence’s broader efforts to support judicial reform, improve the effectiveness of criminal justice and contribute to good governance and the rule of law in Albania.

The OSCE Presence has been a long-standing partner of the judiciary, providing them with continuous support in their professional development process and institution building. The Presence will continue to support the consolidation and efficient functioning of justice institutions.