Village Emergency Room & Urgent ER Care Clinic Enhances 24/7 Access to Emergency Services in League City

LEAGUE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Village Emergency Room & Urgent ER Care Clinic, located at 3725 E League City Parkway #150, has reaffirmed its commitment to the League City and Clear Creek community by providing continuous, around-the-clock emergency and urgent care services. Village Emergency Room League City team ensures that residents have immediate access to medical attention without the prolonged wait times commonly associated with traditional hospital emergency departments.Strategically situated near the Clear Creek ISD Education Village, Village Emergency Room League City is easily accessible for the residents of League City, Clear Creek, Clear Lake, Nassau Bay, Webster, Kemah, Seabrook, Friendswood, San Leon, and Dickinson.Staffed by board-certified physicians and experienced medical professionals, ready to address a broad spectrum of medical needs. Village Emergency Room League City is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, including CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasound capabilities, facilitating prompt and accurate diagnoses."Our mission is to provide the League City community with immediate, high-quality medical care, 24 hours a day," said Hortencia Luna-Gonzales, MD, President and CEO of Village Emergency Centers . "We understand that emergencies don't adhere to a schedule, and our facility is designed to meet those unexpected needs efficiently."In addition to emergency care services, the clinic offers a range of urgent care treatments, covering conditions such as rashes, infections, bone injuries, pediatric urgent care, women’s health as well as male health. The facility also provides complimentary health screenings, including blood pressure and glucose level checks, promoting preventive care within the community.With a focus on patient comfort and convenience, Village Emergency Room League City offers amenities such as free parking, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a welcoming environment to ease the stress often associated with medical emergencies.For more information or to seek immediate care, residents can contact Village Emergency Room & Urgent ER Care Clinic at (281) 549-7032 or visit their website at https://villageec.com/location/league-city-emergency-room/ About Village Emergency Room & Urgent ER Care ClinicVillage Emergency Room & Urgent ER Care Clinic is dedicated to providing the League City community with prompt, professional, and personalized medical care. Open 24/7, the facility bridges the gap between urgent care centers and hospital emergency rooms, ensuring patients receive timely treatment without unnecessary delays.Address: 3725 E League City Pkwy #150, League City, TX 77573

