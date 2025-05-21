Stonum Automotive Celebrates Over 20 Years as a Trusted Auto Repair Shop in Longmont, CO

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonum Automotive , a family-owned and operated auto repair shop based in Longmont, Colorado, marks over two decades of service to the community. Since opening in 2004, the shop has provided a full range of maintenance, diagnostic, and repair services for foreign, domestic, hybrid, and electric vehicles.With a focus on customer satisfaction and technical expertise, Stonum Automotive has earned a reputation for reliable service and transparent communication. The shop’s ASE-certified technicians utilize advanced diagnostic equipment to deliver services such as oil changes, brake repairs, engine diagnostics, and transmission work.“We are committed to delivering honest assessments and helping customers make informed decisions about their vehicles,” said a spokesperson for Stonum Automotive. “Our mission has always been to provide dependable service and build long-term relationships with drivers in the Longmont community.”Comprehensive Auto Repair Services Stonum Automotive’s service offerings include:- Oil Changes and Routine Maintenance: Including fluid checks, tire rotations, and general inspections.- Brake Repair Services: Comprehensive brake inspections, repairs, and replacements.- Engine Diagnostics: Utilizing advanced diagnostic tools to identify performance issues.- Transmission Repair and Maintenance: Serving both manual and automatic transmission systems.- Heating and Air Conditioning Repairs: Maintenance and repair of automotive HVAC systems.- Suspension and Steering Services: Restoring handling, comfort, and vehicle control.The company’s approach to customer care has helped it maintain an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and earn recognition as Longmont’s Best Auto Repair Shop in 2024, as voted by readers of the Times-Call.Convenient Location and Customer AmenitiesLocated at 1812 Sunset Place, Unit A, Longmont, CO 80501, Stonum Automotive offers convenient hours, operating Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM. The facility features a customer-friendly waiting area, and the shop strives to accommodate service appointments in a timely manner.About Stonum AutomotiveFounded in 2004, Stonum Automotive is a family-owned auto repair shop serving the Longmont, CO area. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, focusing on both preventative maintenance and major repairs for a variety of vehicle makes and models. With ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Stonum Automotive is a trusted resource for reliable vehicle care.For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, visit stonumautomotive.com or contact the shop directly

