Global Protein Market Size Forecast to Reach USD 36.69 billion by 2030 - Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report on the protein market by Mordor Intelligence, the protein market size is projected to reach USD 28.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% to reach USD 36.69 billion by 2030. This momentum is driven by shifting dietary patterns and increasing application of protein in beverages, snacks, sports nutrition, and medical foods.The global protein market continues to expand, supported by growing awareness about health, nutrition, and wellness. Consumers are increasingly seeking functional and clean-label protein sources for muscle development, immune health, and satiety.Protein Hydrolysate Market InsightsProtein hydrolysates are gaining widespread acceptance, especially in clinical nutrition, infant formulas, and post-exercise recovery products. These proteins are pre-digested, making them easier to absorb and ideal for sensitive populations.According to Mordor Intelligence, the protein hydrolysate market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 7.29% through 2030. Demand is fueled by increasing interest in high-digestibility proteins and the rising popularity of hydrolyzed whey and casein. For in-depth analysis, visit the protein hydrolysate market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/protein-hydrolysate-market?utm_source=einpr Milk Protein Market TrendsMilk proteins such as whey and casein are vital ingredients in dietary supplements, functional foods, and sports nutrition. Their unique ability to provide essential amino acids and support muscle recovery continues to make them a preferred choice.The milk protein market is estimated at USD 1.38 billion in 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 5.52%, hitting USD 1.80 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. Functional properties such as emulsification and water-binding also support their widespread use in processed foods. To dive deeper, see the milk protein market report Dairy Protein Market DevelopmentsDairy proteins continue to be an essential component in sports nutrition and infant formulas. Their nutritional profile and digestibility make them suitable for various functional food applications.Mordor Intelligence valued the dairy protein market revenues at USD 5.17 billion in 2025, growing with a CAGR of 4.53%, estimating the revenue growth to reach USD 6.46 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by increased consumer interest in natural and clean-label protein sources, especially in Europe and North America. More insights are available in the dairy protein market report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dairy-protein-market?utm_source=einpr Animal Protein Market OverviewAnimal-based proteins—including meat, egg, and fish proteins—remain core protein sources across global diets. They are valued for their complete amino acid profiles and dense nutrient content.According to Mordor Intelligence, the animal protein market is valued at USD 9.85 billion by 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 5.35%, to reach USD 12.78 billion by 2030. Consumer demand for minimally processed and high-quality animal proteins remains strong, especially in developing markets. Explore more in the animal protein market report ConclusionThe protein market, spanning hydrolysates, dairy, milk, and animal proteins, is undergoing a period of consistent growth. Consumer awareness around the role of protein in everyday wellness, sports performance, and medical nutrition is growing.Animal proteins remain dominant in many parts of the world due to their affordability and nutritional profile. Meanwhile, dairy and milk proteins are being adopted into innovative formats like powders, bars, and beverages. Hydrolysates, due to their digestibility and clinical applications, are carving a unique space.According to Mordor Intelligence, protein suppliers, food and beverage protein companies, and nutrition brands must focus on innovation, clean-label formulations, and sustainability to succeed in this evolving market. Opportunities exist in personalization, alternative protein delivery formats, and cross-category integrations—from fitness to senior nutrition.Read more about the global protein market at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-protein-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

