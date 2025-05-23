Inside ExtendMax’s Compliance Journey After Global Recognition

Mr. Tran Thanh Phuong, CEO of ExtendMax, delivers his acceptance speech at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards ceremony Mr. Tran Thanh Phuong - CEO and Ms. Do Thi Ngan - Director of External Affairs at the Stevie Awards ceremony

HANOI, HANOI, VIETNAM, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After becoming the first Vietnamese company to win the People’s Choice StevieAward in the Asia-Pacific region, ExtendMax is now offering a rare behind-the-scenes look into the values and practices that helped the company earn such global admiration.While the “Favorite Company” title is a prestigious recognition of ExtendMax’s achievements, Founder and CEO Tran Thanh Phuong believes the true story lies deeper — in the systems, mindset, and people that have enabled the company to deliver compliance excellence across critical projects for international clients operating in Vietnam.“Trust is not built on slogans — it’s built on specific actions, executed with responsibility and integrity,” said Mr. Phuong. “When clients entrust us with business-critical projects, we don’t treat it as a transaction. We see it as a mission.”A Decade of Execution, Not Just RecognitionExtendMax’s journey began in 2014 with a clear vision: to become a leading compliance consulting firm supporting global companies in navigating Vietnam’s complex regulatory environment, especially in IT product conformity and Importer of Record (IOR) services.That vision was tested and proven in projects like the one with LEGO Group. In supporting the importation of encryption-enabled IT infrastructure for LEGO’s largest global factory in Vietnam — a USD 1.3 billion investment — ExtendMax handled everything from legal classification and license applications to full execution of customs and regulatory procedures.Thanks to its experience, precision, and accountability, ExtendMax ensured a seamless importation of millions of dollars’ worth of IT equipment, keeping the factory’s timeline on track without delay.The Foundation: Systems That Build ConfidenceExtendMax attributes its reliability not just to expertise, but to a well-integrated system of operations. The company has developed internal tools to manage project progress, digitize documentation, and monitor regulatory changes in real time.“Clients don’t just want a consultant; they want predictability and control,” said Mr. Phuong. “Our systems are built to ensure both.”This infrastructure allows ExtendMax to anticipate legal risks and proactively manage compliance pathways — a crucial advantage for multinational clients facing high-stakes timelines and unfamiliar local regulations.Investing in People, Not Just ProcessWhile technology and process optimization are vital, Mr. Phuong emphasizes that trust ultimately comes from people. ExtendMax has cultivated a team of experts through ongoing internal training and a culture of shared responsibility.From compliance advisors to project coordinators, every member of the team is encouraged to think beyond tasks and embrace outcomes. This commitment is at the core of ExtendMax’s service philosophy.“We win together, and we’re accountable together,” Mr. Phuong said. “That mindset is what earns us the privilege of long-term partnerships.”From Recognition to ResponsibilityWinning the People’s Choice Stevie Award — selected from over 1,000 nominations across 29 markets — is not an endpoint, but a new beginning for ExtendMax.“This award belongs to our clients, partners, and team members,” Mr. Phuong said. “It reflects a shared journey toward compliance excellence and strategic partnership.”Looking ahead, ExtendMax remains focused on expanding its consulting capabilities, embracing digital transformation, and developing next-generation solutions for global clients seeking reliable market access in Vietnam and beyond.About ExtendMax ExtendMax Vietnam Company Limited is a leading compliance consulting firm specializing in product conformity certification, civil cryptography import licensing, and Importer of Record (IOR) services. Founded in 2014, ExtendMax enables seamless regulatory compliance and market entry for international technology companies operating in Vietnam. The company is trusted by major global brands and recognized for its integrity, execution speed, and deep legal expertise in highly regulated industries.

