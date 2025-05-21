U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities releases 2024 Annual Report

Report showcases innovation across forests, markets and communities

GREENVILLE , SC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities (the Endowment) released its 2024 Annual Report. The report highlights a year of expanded reach with $29.1 million awarded across 109 projects in 30 states and Washington, D.C., through innovative programs that strengthen the links between healthy forests, resilient communities and sustainable markets.The report details the Endowment’s sharpened focus on transformative initiatives, including the launch of an impact investing program, advancements in forest carbon transparency and streamlined market access for domestic wood fibers.“2024 was a pivotal year where we not only supported critical projects but also invested in scalable, sustainable solutions,” said Pete Madden, president and CEO of the Endowment. “By magnifying the connections between working forests, strong markets and vibrant communities, we are helping to drive systemic change across the forestry sector.”Key highlights from the report include:-Impact Investing Initiative: The first three mission-driven investments supported rural housing development with the Northern Forest Center, expanded solid timber production through WholeTrees Structures and funded sustainable fiber-based packaging with Tanbark Molded Fiber Products, Inc.-Forest Carbon Platform: The Endowment invested $5.28 million to advance a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-supported project with the goal of centralizing high-integrity carbon data and promoting transparency in forest-related carbon markets.-U.S. National Forest Regional Risk Assessment: Through collaboration with the USDA Forest Service and the Sustainable Biomass Program, the Endowment is streamlining market access for wood fiber sourced from national forests, creating new economic opportunities for rural communities and protecting them from disturbances such as wildfire.-Restoration Fuels Proof of Concept: Over the past six years, the Restoration Fuels project successfully demonstrated the viability of torrefied fuel, generated carbon removal credits from forest restoration treatments in U.S. national forests and supplied biochar for pilot projects across a range of applications.The full 2024 Annual Report is available at https://www.usendowment.org/2024-annual-report/ About the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities:The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities is a not-for-profit public charity collaborating with partners in the public and private sectors to advance systemic, transformative, and sustainable change for the health and vitality of the nation’s working forests and forest-reliant communities.###

