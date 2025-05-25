INFRAMEDIC Corporation Introduces Revolutionary SAFETY SENSE® Technology to the American Market

INFRAMEDIC VARIAPREMIUM 1 INFRAMEDIC VARIAPREMIUM 2 INFRAMEDIC ONEPREMIUM

Swiss precision meets American innovation as INFRAMEDIC launches its patented real-time adaptive infrared technology for premium wellness applications.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFRAMEDIC Corporation announces its official launch in the United States, bringing its patented SAFETY SENSE® technology to the American wellness market. This Swiss-engineered innovation represents a significant advancement in infrared technology, offering unparalleled safety and personalization.

Revolutionary Technology with Unique Safety Features

At the heart of INFRAMEDIC's offerings is the proprietary SAFETY SENSE® technology, which sets a new standard in the infrared experience. Unlike conventional infrared systems, INFRAMEDIC's technology features contactless sensors that continuously monitor the user's skin temperature in real-time, automatically adjusting both intensity and infrared spectrum to provide an optimal personalized experience.

"What truly differentiates our technology is the intelligent adaptation to each individual's unique physiological response," explains Gerd Mattheiss, CEO of INFRAMEDIC Corporation. "The system delivers precise, personalized infrared applications while eliminating concerns about overexposure or discomfort."

Swiss Precision Meets American Innovation

INFRAMEDIC combines the renowned Swiss tradition of precision engineering with cutting-edge innovation. The company holds patents for its unique technology in both the European Union and the United States, positioning INFRAMEDIC as a global leader in advanced infrared solutions.

The establishment of INFRAMEDIC Corporation in Las Vegas marks a strategic move to bring this technology to wellness-conscious American consumers and businesses seeking premium, innovative solutions.

Key Advantages of INFRAMEDIC's Technology

INFRAMEDIC's SAFETY SENSE® technology offers several unique selling points:

Real-time Personalization: Contactless sensors continuously monitor skin temperature and adjust settings automatically

Enhanced Safety: Prevents overheating and ensures consistent, comfortable experiences

Premium Design: Elegant aesthetics engineered with Swiss precision

Energy Efficiency: Smart technology optimizes energy use while maximizing effectiveness

Proven Results: Independent testing confirms improvements in relaxation, recovery time, and overall well-being

Exclusive Partnership Strategy

INFRAMEDIC Corporation is pursuing strategic partnerships with premium wellness providers across the United States. The company aims to integrate its technology into high-end wellness facilities, luxury hospitality brands, and fitness centers catering to discerning clientele.

"We're not looking for mass-market distribution," notes Mattheiss. "Our focus is on exclusive partnerships with brands that share our commitment to excellence and innovation in wellness."

About INFRAMEDIC Corporation

INFRAMEDIC Corporation is the American subsidiary of INFRAMEDIC AG, a leader in advanced infrared technology founded in Switzerland. The company's mission—"REBOOT YOURSELF"—reflects its dedication to providing cutting-edge wellness solutions that help people reset, recover, and achieve optimal well-being through intelligently engineered technology.

