NinjaScan.ai Shines Spotlight on Overlooked EU Accessibility Law

SAARBRUCKEN, SAARLAND, GERMANY, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With enforcement of the European Accessibility Act EAA ) fast approaching on June 28, 2025, most website owners remain unaware of the comprehensive new requirements. The EAA mandates that most digital services, including websites, apps, and online stores, be made accessible to all users, including people with disabilities. This sweeping new mandate even applies to companies outside of Europe that sell into the EU.The EAA applies to all companies earning more than €2,000,000 per year OR that have over ten employees. This new law impacts millions of organizations throughout the EU, AND any company outside the EU selling into the European market. It’s estimated that over 90% of current websites fail an EAA audit, and non-compliance can lead to hefty fines up to €100,000, or more.Enter NinjaScan.ai , the only program that offers both Accessibility and Sustainability reports, ensuring compliance, while reducing costs, improving SEO, and decreasing load times. Moreover, this European-born web service’s strategic advantage goes even further. Its local-based architecture (not on the cloud) allows NinjaScan to dive deeper into code analysis, catching issues missed by others, providing unmatched privacy, security, and confidence in compliance."The European Accessibility Act is not just about regulation, it’s about inclusion and performance," said Philipp Geppert, CEO of NinjaScan.ai. "We built NinjaScan to help companies meet these vital legal standards while building better, faster, and more sustainable websites in the process. Accessibility and efficiency are no longer trade-offs—they’re complementary business essentials."What NinjaScan offers:• Identifies Accessibility and Sustainability issues down to the exact line of code,• Gives specific directions on how to remedy the issues,• Generates a mandatory Accessibility Statement, and• Provides a complementary Accessibility Widget for your website.As enforcement begins to roll out, companies and web agencies that act now stand to avoid legal penalties while gaining a competitive edge. NinjaScan.ai is positioning itself as an essential compliance partner for modern digital teams.About NinjaScan.aiNinjaScan.ai is a next-generation website auditing platform created by PixelFree Studio, an EU Seal of Excellence award winner. NijaScan performs comprehensive Accessibility, SEO performance, and Sustainability reviews—all locally, without uploading user data. By combining powerful analysis and green technology, NinjaScan helps organizations stay compliant, fast, and future-ready.

