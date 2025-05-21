Submit Release
Why a Media Database is Your PR Secret Weapon for More Coverage

Target the Right Journalists and Get More Media Attention

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it’s big news or a crisis, you need to connect with the right journalists to help tell your story – and a media contacts database helps you find and reach them, fast.

But it’s more than just a list of names. A well-organized, verified database makes sure you’re reaching out to the right people - journalists who actually want to hear from you!

In our blog, you’ll learn:

  • What a media contacts database is and why every PR pro needs one
  • How to find the right journalists for your story
  • Best practices for maintaining and updating your media list
  • And more!

Read the full post.

About Notified
We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it’s reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world’s largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified, an EQ company.

