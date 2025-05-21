Rekall Technologies Releases Comprehensive Guide to New Jersey Data Protection Act Compliance for Local Businesses

Rekall Technologies has released a guide to help New Jersey businesses comply with the New Jersey Data Protection Act (NJDPA).

EATONTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rekall Technologies , a premier provider of managed IT solutions in New Jersey, today announced the release of a comprehensive compliance guide designed to help businesses navigate the complex requirements of the New Jersey Data Protection Act (NJDPA) that went into effect earlier this year.As businesses across New Jersey adapt to the stringent data privacy regulations introduced in January 2025, Rekall's expert team has compiled essential strategies, best practices, and implementation roadmaps tailored to different industry needs."The New Jersey Data Protection Act represents one of the most significant regulatory changes for businesses in our state," said Ross Siroti , Founder & CEO of Rekall Technologies. "With the enforcement grace period ending on July 15, 2025, organizations must act now to ensure compliance. Our guide aims to transform what would otherwise be a daunting process into manageable steps that businesses of all sizes can implement."Addressing Critical Compliance Challenges Through Expert IT SolutionsThe NJDPA imposes comprehensive data privacy obligations on businesses operating in New Jersey, requiring new protocols for data collection, storage, processing, and protection. According to recent studies, over 70% of small and medium-sized businesses in the state remain unprepared for these regulations, facing potential penalties and reputational damage.Rekall's compliance guide addresses this urgent need through several key focus areas:- Compliance Assessment Framework: Methods for evaluating existing systems and processes to identify compliance gaps- Implementation Roadmaps: Tailored strategies for achieving full compliance based on business type, size, and industry requirements- Security Best Practices: Recommendations for enhancing data protection using modern IT solutions- Staff Training Guidelines: Approaches for ensuring all employees understand compliance requirements"What makes our approach unique is how we combine compliance expertise with practical cybersecurity measures," explained Ross Siroti, Rekall's CEO. "We're not just helping businesses check regulatory boxes—we're providing guidance on fundamentally strengthening their security posture against the growing threat of AI-powered cyberattacks that we're seeing in 2025."Industry-Specific Compliance ConsiderationsThe guide specifically addresses the unique compliance needs across multiple industries served by Rekall Technologies, including:- Law Firms: Ensuring compliance with both NJDPA and American Bar Association (ABA) requirements- Healthcare Providers: Addressing the intersection of NJDPA with existing HIPAA regulations- Financial Services: Integrating NJDPA compliance with SOX and PCI standards- Manufacturing and Professional Services: Implementing appropriate data protection measures for business operationsLocal business leader Robert Chen, Managing Partner at Chen & Associates Law Firm3 in Newark, shared his perspective: "Understanding how to properly implement NJDPA requirements while maintaining our existing compliance frameworks has been challenging. Resources like this that provide clear guidance from IT experts with compliance knowledge are invaluable to firms like ours."Addressing the Cybersecurity Knowledge GapThe publication comes at a critical time when organizations face a severe shortage of cybersecurity professionals. According to recent industry reports, there is a global shortage of over 4 million cybersecurity professionals, with Gartner predicting that by 2025, this talent gap will be responsible for more than 50% of significant cybersecurity incidents."Our goal with this guide is to help bridge the knowledge gap by providing actionable information that businesses can implement even without extensive in-house cybersecurity expertise," noted Siroti. "This is particularly valuable for small and medium-sized businesses in New Jersey that can't compete for scarce cybersecurity talent."Industry analysts have recognized Rekall Technologies' thought leadership, with ComplianceToday naming them among the Top 10 Managed Service Providers in New Jersey for 20251 for their innovative approach to IT solutions and compliance expertise.Rekall Technologies offers managed IT and private cloud services to law firms and professional service businesses nationwide. Founded in 2011, Rekall provides comprehensive technology management solutions including 24×7 system monitoring, backup & disaster recovery, security & compliance services, and unlimited IT support. In 2018, the company was named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces, recognizing its exceptional company culture and employee engagement. For more information, visit RekallTech.com12 Christopher Wy, Eatontown, NJ 07724, United States

