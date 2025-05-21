CFI and Macabacus Appoint New CEOs to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Corporate Finance Institute® (CFI) and Macabacus announce the appointments of Tim Vipond as CEO of CFI and Charlie Schilling as CEO of Macabacus.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Finance Institute(CFI) and Macabacus, two of the most trusted platforms for finance professionals worldwide, today announced the appointments of Tim Vipond as CEO of CFI and Charlie Schilling as CEO of Macabacus. These leadership additions reflect a strategic commitment to accelerating the companies’ significant growth and further investing resources to build on the momentum behind both businesses.Anna Talerico, who has served as CEO of both companies, will assume the role of Group CEO, continuing to guide the long-term strategy and success of the broader organization.“These appointments mark an exciting next chapter,” said Talerico. “Both CFI and Macabacus have scaled rapidly with capital efficiency and customer obsession at their core. With Tim and Charlie at the helm of each business, we’re doubling down on our focus, bringing more resources to bear, and staying relentless about delivering significant value to our customers.”Tim Vipond, newly appointed CEO of CFI, is returning to lead the company he co-founded.“In today’s rapidly changing job market, helping anyone become a world-class financial professional has never been more important,” said Vipond. “With a global community of over 2 million learners and widespread adoption of our FMVAcertification by employers, CFI is poised to transform how finance professionals build their skills. I’m honored to lead us toward our goal of becoming the largest and most impactful brand in financial education and certification.”Tim Vipond is Co-Founder and CEO of Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), the leading global platform for financial education and certification. Prior to founding CFI, Tim held roles in investment banking, wealth management, and corporate strategy at firms including CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Newmont Goldcorp, and Shoes.com. He holds a BA degree from Dartmouth, an MBA from UBC, and the FMVA️designation from CFI.Charlie Schilling, newly appointed CEO of Macabacus, brings deep experience in scaling enterprise-focused software and services businesses.“Macabacus is a mission-critical tool for professionals who demand speed, precision, and excellence in their workflows,” said Schilling. “I’m thrilled to join this outstanding team and help scale a product that finance and professional services teams rely on every day. Building on recent launches like our AI Writing Assistant, we’re going to accelerate innovation, deepen our enterprise partnerships, and expand globally, all while keeping the bar high for performance and user experience.”Schilling has held executive roles at Emeritus, General Assembly, GLG, and Bloomberg, with a career foundation in investment banking from Jefferies and strategy consulting from BCG. He holds an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.CFI and Macabacus are backed by leading investors Elephant and Arthur Ventures.About CFICorporate Finance Institute (CFI) is the number one rated online provider of finance and banking training, certifications, and productivity tools. With the industry’s leading training library, CFI empowers professionals and teams with job-ready skills and practical resources to succeed in diverse roles within finance and banking. Established in 2016, CFI is trusted by over 2 million individuals and thousands of organizations worldwide.About MacabacusMacabacus is the leading productivity and brand compliance solution for finance, banking, and consulting teams. Trusted by the world’s top firms, Macabacus accelerates financial modeling, enforces brand consistency, and eliminates costly errors—powering the daily workflows of the most demanding professionals.About Elephant PartnersElephant is a venture capital firm focused on the enterprise software, consumer internet, and mobile markets.About Arthur VenturesArthur Ventures is a Minneapolis-based early growth capital firm that leads investments in capital-efficient B2B software companies located outside of Silicon Valley.

