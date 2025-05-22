Leading Driver in the Risk Management Software Market 2025: Security Breaches Fueling The Market Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Risk Management Software Market?

The risk management software market size has been demonstrating robust growth in recent years. It is projected to ascend from $25.17 billion in 2024 to $26.73 billion in 2025, mirroring a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This growth in the historical period can be ascribed to several factors including regulatory compliance requirements, burgeoning cybersecurity threats, financial market volatility, globalization, supply chain risks, and high-profile risk incidents.

What Is the Projected Future Growth of the Risk Management Software Market?

The risk management software market is expected to witness substantial growth in the next few years. The market is predicted to rise to $33.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. Such growth in the forecast period can be credited to an increased emphasis on environmental, social, and governance ESG risks, the emergence of new regulatory requirements, digital transformation initiatives, the rising complexity of business operations, and a heightened focus on resilience and business continuity. Notable trends in the forecast period encapsulate the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, increased emphasis on real-time risk monitoring, the expansion of risk quantification techniques, and a focus on vendor and third-party risk management.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Risk Management Software Market?

The escalating instances of security and data breaches are anticipated to thrust the growth of the risk management software market forward. Security breaches refer to unauthorized access or actions that compromise the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of information or systems, whereas data breaches specifically involve the unauthorized access, disclosure, or acquisition of sensitive or confidential data. Rising instances of security and data breaches can be traced back to increasing reliance on digital systems, sophisticated cyberattacks, inadequate cybersecurity measures, and human error. Security and data breaches utilize risk management software to assess, prioritize, and mitigate potential risks, track vulnerabilities, and implement proactive security measures to ward off cyber threats.

Which Market Leaders Are Involved in the Growth of the Risk Management Software Market?

Prominent companies operating in the risk management software market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Inc., RSM International Ltd., Wolters Kluwer N.V., Intertek Group plc, Infor Inc., SAS Institute Inc., HubSpot Inc., Kroll LLC, Diligent Corporation.

What Are Some Emerging Trends in the Risk Management Software Market?

Major companies operational in the risk management software market are concentrating on the development of advanced security posture management ASPM solutions to heighten cyber resilience and efficiently mitigate security risks. ASPM embodies integrated platforms orchestrating security policies, simplifying application security testing, and managing vulnerabilities across various projects, teams, and security tools.

How Is The Risk Management Software Market Segmented?

Segments of the risk management software market encompass:

1 By Type: Web, Android native, iOS Native, Other Types

2 By Type of Software: Enterprise Risk Management Software, Financial Risk Management Software, Integrated Risk Management Software, Application Risk Management Software, Market Risk Management Software, Credit Risk Management Software, Information Technology Risk Management Software, Quantitative Risk Management Software, Project Risk Management Software

3 By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

4 By Service Type: Managed Service, Professional Services

5 By End User: Banking, Insurance, Asset Management, Energy And utilities, Educational institutions, Healthcare, Telecom, Information Technology, Oil And Gas, Retail And Life Sciences

Subsegments:

1 By Web: Cloud-based, On-premise

2 By Android Native: Mobile Applications, Enterprise Apps

3 By iOS Native: Mobile Applications, Enterprise Apps

4 By Other Types: Cross-platform, Hybrid Applications

What Are Some Regional Insights Into the Risk Management Software Market?

North America held the largest market share in the risk management software market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

