Tackling the Tech Industry's Ethical Challenges: A Better Code Launches with Global Ambition

A Better Code champions responsible technology for a better digital future.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international initiative to promote responsible principles and practices in technology has been launched with the establishment of A Better Code, a new think tank based in Amsterdam. Operating with an independent, research-driven ethos, A Better Code will dedicate its efforts to fostering critical inquiry, facilitating robust multi-stakeholder dialogue and developing actionable frameworks designed to equip technology companies with the means to navigate the intricate ethical, social and environmental considerations inherent in modern innovation.

The establishment of A Better Code responds to an undeniable global imperative. As technological advancements continue to accelerate, reshaping industries, societies and individual lives with unprecedented speed and scale, the onus upon technology leaders to ensure the safe and ethical use of their products has intensified. Navigating this intricate balance between pioneering new frontiers and protecting people and planet requires a nuanced understanding of potential impacts.

A Better Code is founded upon the conviction that the technology sector possesses not only the capacity but also the profound responsibility to lead in forging a digital future that is equitable, inclusive and sustainable. The organisation is committed to guiding technology companies in embedding responsibility into the very fabric of their strategic thinking, product innovation and operational conduct.

A Better Code will direct its focus towards several critical domains where technology’s influence is particularly significant and where the adoption of responsible practices can yield the most substantial benefits. These core focus areas include the accountable development of Intelligent Systems & Automation, concentrating on the creation of explainable, unbiased and human-centric artificial intelligence; the responsible architecture of Connected Platforms & Digital Ecosystems, addressing crucial issues of user safety, fair market dynamics and platform governance; the ethical design and implementation of Digital Work & Workforce Technologies, with an emphasis on ensuring fairness and transparency of digital HR tools and in AI-driven recruitment; and the sustainable lifecycle management of Smart Devices & the Internet of Things, from resource extraction to end-of-life considerations.

As a newly inaugurated institution, A Better Code extends a formal invitation to technology companies, research bodies, governmental and intergovernmental organisations and all other entities dedicated to the cause of responsible technology to engage with its mission, contribute to its research programmes and become integral members of its expanding international network.

A Better Code is positioned to become a crucial resource and an influential catalyst for substantive, progressive change in the development, deployment and governance of technology on a global scale. Comprehensive information detailing A Better Code’s mission, focus areas and avenues for engagement is available via its newly launched website.



